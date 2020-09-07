The pair got brunch together on Saturday in Lennox Head, Australia

Zac Efron Spotted in Australia with Rumored Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares: 'They Are Having Fun,' Says Source

Does Zac Efron have a new lady in his life?

The High School Musical actor, 32, was photographed on Saturday enjoying brunch with his rumored new girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares, at a beachside cafe in Lennox Head, Australia.

In the snap, Efron dressed casually in a black hat and black shirt while occupied on his phone. Beside him, Valladares was all smiles in a white shirt and black miniskirt.

A source tells PEOPLE that Valladares met Efron in June in Australia when she she worked at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe.

"Zac met Ness earlier in the summer. They started hanging out in July and recently took a ski trip together," the source says. "You can tell that they are having fun. She spends a lot of time at this house."

A rep for Efron has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Image zoom Zac Efron Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Efron was last romantically linked to Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro, 24, in March 2019. The pair were pictured smiling while they sat ring side at the the UFC 235 fight in Las Vegas.

The day prior to the outing, Bro and Efron posted matching pictures on Instagram of a night out watching a Los Angeles Kings hockey match.