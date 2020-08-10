Zac Efron is on board to star in Three Men and a Baby, a remake of the 1987 comedy being made by Disney

Zac Efron to Star in Disney+ Remake of Three Men and a Baby

Zac Efron is all grown up for his latest movie.

The High School Musical actor, 32, is set to star in a remake of the beloved 1987 comedy Three Men and a Baby for Disney+. Disney will be making the film with The Way Back producer Gordon Gray, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Disney+ adaptation will mark the second remake of the French original which inspired the '80s hit film starring Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson as New York bachelors who find themselves caring for an infant through bizarre circumstances.

The Leonard Nimoy-directed comedy was the first live-action Disney film to cross the $100 million mark in the U.S.. It was followed by the sequel Three Men and a Little Lady in 1990.

Efron last collaborated with Disney on The Disney Family Singalong in April. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the singalong saw performances from Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera, Thomas Rhett and more singing classic Disney songs.

"Now just when you thought we couldn’t give you any more feels, I have a surprise for you," Seacrest said before introducing Efron, explaining that the actor didn’t have a good enough internet connection for a prolonged appearance. "This star is hunkered down in the middle of nowhere with patchy WiFi, but he does not want to miss out on tonight."

"He became a household name thanks to his earlier work as Troy Bolton in the High School Musical trilogy," Seacrest continued. "It’s Zac Efron."