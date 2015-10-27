Zac Efron wore a pair of shorts so short that you just can't help but stare at his muscular legs

Zac Efron Sizzles in a Tight Shirt and Short Shorts While Filming Neighbors 2 – See the Steamy Pics!

Who wears short shorts? Apparently Zac Efron!

Efron flaunted his insanely fit physique while on the set of his upcoming film Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising in Los Angeles on Monday.

The actor, 28, wore a tight grey shirt with his character’s fraternity name written across the chest and a pair of shorts so short that you just can’t help but stare at his muscular legs.

To make things even more steamy (literally), Efron appeared to be breaking a sweat as he was seen running barefoot around the outdoor set.

This is far from the first time Efron has been spotted putting his body on display while filming.

Last month, Efron was spotted sans shirt while filming a party scene with costar Seth Rogen. While both actors rocked little more than tiny orange shorts on set, Rogen couldn’t quite live up to Efron’s impressive abs – not that he didn’t try. Rogen, 33, was seen with brown marker drawn across his chest to mimic a muscular torso.

The film, which reteams Efron, Rogen and Rose Byrne, has been filming for over a month in Atlanta.

And while little is known about the plot of the sequel, one thing is certainly clear from the photos: Byrne’s character is sporting an impressive baby bump. The actress is expecting her first child in real life, but the bump she’s flaunting on set appears to be a bit larger than that which appears in recent photos of her – quickly firing up talk that the Radner’s have a second child on the way in the film.

Byrne showed off the bump in two outfit changes, including a pair of eye-catching red pants and a robe secured tightly above her bump.

Also returning? The Mindy Project actor Ike Barinholtz, as Rogen’s friend Jimmy.

