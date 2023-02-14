Zac Efron Shares Adorable Photo of His Baby Sister Olivia: 'My Valentine'

The actor posted an Instagram photo of him reading a children's book to his 3-year-old sister on Tuesday

Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on February 14, 2023
Zac Efron and his little sister Olivia. Photo: Zac Efron/Instagram

Zac Efron is revealing who stole his heart this Valentine's Day.

The Greatest Showman actor, 35, shared an adorable image of his 3-year-old sister Olivia on Instagram Tuesday captioned "My Valentine."

In the cute photo, a shirtless Efron is seen reading a children's book on a couch while Olivia cozies up to him and hugs a stuffed animal.

Efron previously posted about his little sister in December, when he melted hearts by wishing Olivia a happy birthday.

"Happy bday lil sis," a mustache-wearing Efron captioned the set of photos of his baby sister looking up at him with a crocheted flower crown on her head.

A second photo showed the California native lovingly kissing the top of Olivia's head as she rests her head on his chest with closed eyes.

The Baywatch actor also previously posted about his sister in 2021, sharing a photo of him holding her close with the caption: "My sister Olivia, little heartbreaker."

The High School Musical alum recently admitted that he felt underprepared to play a dad in his 2022 horror film Firestarter.

"You know what? I think that was a healthy dose to put me off of it for as long as necessary," he told Ellen DeGeneres in May of his role as a "full-on" father in the 2022 adaptation of Stephen King's book. "I have a bit more growing to do, probably. I don't know. Yeah, I don't know what to say now."

Though he added in tribute to his mom, Starla Baskett: "I have a healthy respect for parents, very grateful for them all. I love you so much mom."

In November, Efron was seen on the New Orleans set of his upcoming wrestling movie The Iron Claw, wearing wore a grey tank top, cutoff jean shorts, white Nike sneakers and white socks, complete with a muscular look and bowl cut for his portrayal of former pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich.

Efron, who most recently appeared in the movie The Greatest Beer Run Ever, was previously spotted wearing the exact same costume on set earlier that month with costar Lily James.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Zac Efron Accidentally Go to War in The Greatest Beer Run Ever Trailer

A24's official logline for The Iron Claw states that the Sean Durkin-directed movie tracks the "rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day."

That dynasty started with pro wrestler Fritz Von Erich — real name Jack Adkisson — who began wrestling professionally in the 1950s and later became an influential promoter for World Class Championship Wrestling, reported The Daily Mail.

