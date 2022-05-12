"I was like, 'Wow, OK. I've made it everywhere,' " Efron said of the experience

Zac Efron Says He Was Recognized by a Tribe in Papua New Guinea Because of High School Musical

The High School Musical craze lives on — even all the way across the globe!

Zac Efron revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday that he was recognized by a tribe in Papua New Guinea because of his breakout role as Troy Bolton in the Disney musical franchise.

Efron, 34, told host Jimmy Kimmel about his crocodile catching excursion with the tribesmen, explaining, "I lived with this local tribe. They were from the Sepik River, and they're kind of well known as the crocodile people because they live in the Sepik River, and they worship crocodiles. It's their deity, their god."

Kimmel then asked the Down to Earth host if he was recognized at any point during the trip or if the the group ever saw him in the Disney films.

Nodding his head, Efron explained, "I was out there camping, I didn't have a cellphone. We were off the grid. In Papua New Guinea, there's no technology. We were sleeping in little huts that they had for us — and that was me and a lot of buddies. We were roughing it, for sure."

However, by the end of the trip, "a couple of guys came to me with cellphones — these are the tribesmen guys. We FaceTimed their cousins, their wives and people that were living in other places all over the world," he said.

"They knew who I was the whole time and didn't say anything about it! It was pretty wild, and then I realized, 'Wow, OK. I've made it everywhere.' "

Earlier this month, the well-traveled star came up during Jessica Alba's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show — and is part of the reason why her children think she's a "nerd."

Alba explained that she and Efron teamed up to costar in videos for a tourism campaign for Dubai, where she was inspired to make a TikTok dance video during the work trip.

When she got back from her trip, the Honest Company founder said she tried to "be chill" while sharing the exciting social media moment with her three kids. Alba shares daughters Honor Marie, 13, and Haven Garner, 10, plus son Hayes Alba, 4, with husband Cash Warren.

"They were like, 'Oh, Mom, why is he in a video? Why do you know him?' " she remembered. "Like, why are you in the presence of someone that's cool?"