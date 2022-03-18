Baywatch Babe! Zac Efron Shows Off Toned Abs and Biceps as He Jogs Shirtless on Costa Rica Beach

It's no shirt, no shoes. no problem for Zac Efron.

The 34-year-old actor was photographed running barefoot down a beach in Costa Rica on Wednesday, wearing a pair of blue swim trunks and a black baseball cap.

Finishing the look with a pair of black sunglasses and a black watch, the Baywatch actor kept his toned physique on display in no shirt as he spent time with friends.

In one snapshot, Efron could be seen smiling and laughing with a blonde mystery woman, who wore a high-waisted black thong two-piece and camo-print bucket hat.

Efron's trip to Costa Rica comes just over a month after he vacationed with family in honor of his younger brother Dylan's 30th birthday.

The Greatest Showman actor wished Dylan many happy returns on Instagram last month, sharing a slideshow of photos and videos from their escape to Catalina Island, off the coast of Los Angeles.

The footage shared by Efron showed the group on a bison tour, playing golf and more, while shots Dylan posted also showed him and his brother hanging out in the water.

"HBD lil bro! 30 years and we're still up to the same $&!+ @dylanefron," Efron captioned his post.

Back in 2019, Efron — who will next appear in Firestarter and The Greatest Beer Run Ever — told PEOPLE that he treats training for movies "like it's an Olympic event."

"It's definitely fun because you get to put everything on the line in terms of your work ethic and seeing how far you can push it," he said at the time. "It's a finite period of time, but I would not consider that a healthy or normal way to live everyday life."

The Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile star added that when he's not filming, his fitness routine looks a lot different.