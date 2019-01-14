Zac Efron Shows Off Toned Physique as He Takes a 'Perfect' Swing on a Golf Course: 'FOORREE!'

Jen Juneau
January 14, 2019 11:03 AM

Zac Efron‘s got one heck of a swing.

The 31-year-old actor showed off his skills on the golf course in a video he shared over the weekend, backed by a stunning watery landscape and blue sky as he assumed the position.

Notably, the tightly toned Efron was devoid of a shirt, opting for a warm weather appropriate ensemble consisting of black shorts, a matching backwards baseball cap and sneakers while taking part in the sport.

While it’s unclear which direction the ball sailed as the sun shone into the camera, The Greatest Showman star seemed fully satisfied with his efforts.

“Just missed left. Just missed left. That was perfect!” he said after his shot.

Efron recently followed the lead from stars like Kylie JennerRose ByrneKhloé Kardashian and more, taking the plunge by dyeing his natural brunette mane a bright, icy blonde.

And fans freaked out when he posted a photo on social media that debuted his new look. “Why do men who dye their hair platinum blonde always look so much better??? Zac Efron’s at it now” one fan tweeted.

Zac Efron in Baywatch

Next up for the Baywatch star is his turn as serial killer Ted Bundy in his new film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vilewhich will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival later this month.

“Ready for Sundance! #extremelywickedshockinglyevilandvile,” Efron wrote in the caption of a photo in which he appeared to be in a courtroom, looking a far cry from his usual heartthrob self.

The film, which follows the life of Bundy, is told through the perspective of his girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer, who struggled to accept the reality of her boyfriend’s true nature.

Lily Collins stars as Kloepfer alongside John Malkovich as Edward Cowart, the presiding judge at Bundy’s 1979 trial in Florida who sentenced the killer to death.

