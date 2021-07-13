Zac Efron and his brother Dylan enjoyed a top-secret mission to sneak their grandfather out of his nursing home to watch the 2021 Euro Cup at home

Zac Efron Jokingly 'Busts' His Grandfather Out of His Retirement Home: 'Let's Get Outta Here'

Zac Efron is on a mission to sneak his grandfather out of his nursing home!

On Monday, the actor shared a sweet and funny video of himself and his brother Dylan arriving at their grandfather's retirement home for some quality time.

With the theme of Mission: Impossible playing in the background, Efron looks at the camera and says, "Time to bust grandpa outta here."

Wearing a black face mask, Efron sneaks into the nursing home until he arrives at his grandfather's room, where his grandfather says, "Let's get outta here."

While in the car, their grandfather says, "Let's get out of here" before taking a long swig of a Coca-Cola. "Let's hit it," he tells his grandsons before they drive off.

The trio arrives at the Efron home where the group enjoys watching the 2021 UEFA European Championship game between Italy and England.

Toward the end, the High School Musical star admits his grandfather "is better at acting than I am."

In the caption of the video, the Baywatch star wrote, "We're coming, Grandpa! @dylanefron."

The actor has been hard at work on the second season of his Netflix show Down to Earth with Zac Efron where he travels the world learning about new and emerging ways to take care of the planet and Mother Nature.