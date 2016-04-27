Zac Efron Is All Smiles While Meeting with Make-A-Wish Foundation Kids Following Split From Sami Miré

Zac Efron was all smiles while meeting with two children from the Make-A-Wish-Georgia Foundation on Tuesday, following his split from girlfriend Sami Miré.

While Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was eating lunch with Ashley Rodriquez and Larry Orozco-Chavez, whose wish was to meet the actor, Efron made his way over to his Baywatch costar to join in on the fun.

“Zac was so genuine and interested in both of the kids,” an onlooker told PEOPLE.

Efron, 28, took to Instagram to share a few snapshots from the afternoon, writing that he bonded with Rodriguez and Orozco-Chavez over basketball and heart signs.

“Thanks to the @makeawishga and @therock for giving me the chance to hang with my new friends- Ashley Rodriguez- the cutie who taught me to hold up the heart sign- and Larry Orozco-Chavez – who loves #Fifa and @KobeBryant even more than I do,” he captioned the photo. “#Baywatch is brighter now”

Johnson, 43, also posted a slew of photos to his Instagram account, writing that the day was full of both laughter and tears.

Rodriguez even managed to steal a kiss from the actor before leaving.

While the kids’ wish was to meet Johnson, a rep at Make-A-Wish said they were not surprised that Efron decided to stop by.

“Zac has been an avid wish-granter and supporter of Make-A-Wish,” the rep told PEOPLE. “He has granted both wishes to meet him as well as made several through High School Musical and other movie premiers and set visits.”

Efron’s generous effort comes after his sudden split from Miré, in which he deleted all photos of his ex from his social media accounts.

“A month ago he was talking about how he missed her when he was away shooting Baywatch,” a source tells PEOPLE of Efron, who, the source adds, would come home on weekends to see Mir .

On Tuesday, Miré was spotted out with DJ Alex Andre in West Hollywood, and a source confirms to PEOPLE that the two are dating.