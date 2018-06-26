See Zac Efron and His Hot Brother Dylan Cradle Baby Goats in Their Arms!

The world can be a difficult place sometimes, but then Zac Efron and his equally attractive brother Dylan pose with baby goats and things are momentarily okay.

The High School Musical actor, 30, posted a photo on social media Tuesday of him and his younger brother each cradling a tiny goat to let fans know that he’s escaping Los Angeles and “going off the grid … for a few days” to film.

Dylan, 26, also shared a picture with the same caption, except his shot showed the siblings sitting in a van playing cards, and tagged the location as “The Middle of Nowhere.”

Their posts come just five days after Zac shared photos of him cliff diving and surfing in Maui with the caption, “Breaks over. Back on the grind.”

Though Dylan isn’t an actor like his big bro, he is part of the family business, as he’s worked on films Get Hard, CHIPS and Unforgettable as the assistant to producer Ravi Mehta.

Next up for Zac, the Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates star will appear opposite Matthew McConaughey in The Beach Bum, and play killer Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

So while the Efron brothers haven’t made it clear what they’re working on during this upcoming adventure, fans can only hope their travels bring more photos of them with small animals.