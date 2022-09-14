Zac Efron Greets Fans at TIFF Premiere of His Movie 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever'

Zac Efron is sharing his latest movie with the world.

The 34-year-old actor celebrated the premiere of his new comedy The Greatest Beer Run Ever at the Toronto International Film Festival Tuesday, greeting fans and signing autographs outside Roy Thomson Hall. Efron also posed with cast and crew members, including director Peter Farrelly.

In the movie, Efron stars as real-life local hero Chickie Donohue, who in 1967 decided on a whim to bring beer from his New York neighborhood to his friends serving in the Vietnam War.

Based on the bestselling book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty, and War by John "Chick" Donohue and J.T. Molloy, the movie also stars Russell Crowe and Bill Murray.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The film's stars stopped by PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's photo and video studio at TIFF this week to discuss the project, in which the High School Musical alum displayed a new range.

"It's one of those unbelievable real-life scenarios you just can't believe a guy got himself into," Efron said.

He continued, "It's a really beautiful story about human nature, love … it's about war and a really difficult time, but it has a great sense of humor about it and I think it's fantastic."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Farrelly recently told PEOPLE he relished the chance to work with Efron, who he says "was at a very interesting place in his career."

"He said, 'I really want to do something different.' And what he does here, in my eyes, is that," said the director.

He continued, "Zac's the most open actor I've ever worked with. A lot of times you do a scene, you go up to the actor afterwards and you're giving him notes but you can see they're in their own head, like running it through, figuring it out themselves. They're really not listening to you. Zac's the opposite."

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Efron recently opened up about a challenge he's dealing with of late: agoraphobia. The Baywatch alum opened up about his battle with the anxiety disorder that involves the fear of going into crowded spaces, or sometimes leaving one's home during his October 2022 Men's Health cover interview.

"I just don't go out," he told the magazine. "People in large groups, it triggers my agoraphobia."

The Greatest Beer Run Ever hits select theaters and Apple TV+ Sept. 30.