Vanessa Valladares and Zac Efron met in Australia in June when she worked at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe

Zac Efron and Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares Spotted Together During Outing in Australia

Zac Efron and his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares are still going strong!

The pair were spotted on a rare public outing on Friday, leaving their gym in Adelaide, Australia from separate exits. Efron, 33, donned a loose grey muscle tank and shorts, while Valladares was seen in black leggings and a bright orange and yellow sports bra.

The High School Musical actor has been seeing Valladares since this past June. In October, a source told PEOPLE he also spent his 33rd birthday with her in Australia.

"Zac and Vanessa are very happy. They celebrated Zac's birthday with friends before the weekend," the source said. "Their relationship is very serious. Vanessa lives with Zac in Byron Bay."

In September, the Baywatch star was also spotted having lunch with Valladares at a beachside cafe in Australia. At the time, another source told PEOPLE that Valladares met Efron in June in Australia when she worked at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe.

"Zac met Ness earlier in the summer. They started hanging out in July and recently took a ski trip together," the source said. "You can tell that they are having fun. She spends a lot of time at this house."

Efron is currently "renting a house minutes from the beach," a source told PEOPLE in September, adding "he has been house-hunting" in Byron Bay and "it really seems he plans on staying in Australia permanently."