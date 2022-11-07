Zac Efron Soars Inside the Wrestling Ring for First Official Photo from 'The Iron Claw'

Zac Efron is a force to be reckoned with.

On Monday, the actor, 35, and A24 unveiled the first official photo from The Iron Claw, showcasing Efron's character — "the Golden Warrior himself," Kevin Von Erich — midair during a wrestling match with an opponent played by Chavo Guerrero Jr.

"First Look at my latest project Iron Claw! Can't wait to show you more…let's go," he wrote in the caption.

The film is based on a true story and tracks the "rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day," according to the studio.

Written and directed by Martha Marcy May Marlene filmmaker Sean Durkin, the film also stars Lily James, Maura Tierney, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson.

Late last month, Efron was photographed on the Louisiana set of the upcoming film, sporting a new hairdo as he stood shirtless with a towel around his waist while checking his phone.

The real-life Von Erich, who in 2009 was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, told TMZ in a video interview that Efron "looked great" in the photos.

"It's gonna be a hard job, I think. It's a lot of information and a lot of time and so they've got some tough work ahead of them, but I saw a picture of the guy and he looked great," he told the outlet. "I don't think I ever looked that good, so I think they're going to do great. I'll bet they do."

Von Erich told TMZ that while he has spoken with Durkin, he has not been in touch with Efron about the role.

"But as far as [Efron] is concerned, I just saw this picture and he looks really good and muscular," he said of the actor, adding that Efron "must really be working out hard."

"I'll tell ya, for the picture that they showed me at first and the picture they showed me the other day he must really be working out hard because you're right, he does have a good body," Von Erich added.