Zac Efron Soars Inside the Wrestling Ring for First Official Photo from 'The Iron Claw'

"Can't wait to show you more…let's go," the actor wrote with the photo

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 7, 2022 05:45 PM
Zac Efron is Kevin Von Erich in #TheIronClaw https://www.instagram.com/p/CkrHRofOZzS/?hl=en
Photo: a24

Zac Efron is a force to be reckoned with.

On Monday, the actor, 35, and A24 unveiled the first official photo from The Iron Claw, showcasing Efron's character — "the Golden Warrior himself," Kevin Von Erich — midair during a wrestling match with an opponent played by Chavo Guerrero Jr.

"First Look at my latest project Iron Claw! Can't wait to show you more…let's go," he wrote in the caption.

The film is based on a true story and tracks the "rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day," according to the studio.

Written and directed by Martha Marcy May Marlene filmmaker Sean Durkin, the film also stars Lily James, Maura Tierney, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson.

Zac Efron's new wrestling movie The Iron Claw
Zac Efron; Kevin Von Erich in 2009. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty, Bob Levey/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Late last month, Efron was photographed on the Louisiana set of the upcoming film, sporting a new hairdo as he stood shirtless with a towel around his waist while checking his phone.

The real-life Von Erich, who in 2009 was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, told TMZ in a video interview that Efron "looked great" in the photos.

"It's gonna be a hard job, I think. It's a lot of information and a lot of time and so they've got some tough work ahead of them, but I saw a picture of the guy and he looked great," he told the outlet. "I don't think I ever looked that good, so I think they're going to do great. I'll bet they do."

RELATED VIDEO: How Zac Efron Bonded with An 81-Year-Old Hero for His New War Movie: 'I Was Honored to Play Him'

Von Erich told TMZ that while he has spoken with Durkin, he has not been in touch with Efron about the role.

"But as far as [Efron] is concerned, I just saw this picture and he looks really good and muscular," he said of the actor, adding that Efron "must really be working out hard."

"I'll tell ya, for the picture that they showed me at first and the picture they showed me the other day he must really be working out hard because you're right, he does have a good body," Von Erich added.

Related Articles
Sosie Bacon stars in Paramount Pictures' "SMILE."
Horror Sensation 'Smile' Scares Up Over $200 Million at the Global Box Office
Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Evans, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright attend the African Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Has Historic Premiere in Nigeria — See the Gorgeous Photos
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Eric Roberts attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Margot Robbie attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on November 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie Is 'Going to Win an Academy Award' for 'Babylon', Raves Costar Eric Roberts
Arnold Schwarzenegger (L) and Producer Sylvester Stallone attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Creed" at Regency Village Theatre on November 19, 2015 in Westwood, California.
Sylvester Stallone on Friendship with Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'We Are the Last Two Tyrannosaurus'
Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Laugh as They Pick Their Dream Dance Partners
Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Laugh as They Pick Their Dream Dance Partners
Michelle Williams poses in the press room after winning the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for "Fosse/Verdon" during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Michelle Williams Says She 'Learned a Lot' Playing Steven Spielberg's Mom: 'I'm a Lot Shyer'
Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Rose Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin and Sophia Rose Stallone attend A Sense Of Home's First Ever Annual Gala - The Backyard Bowl at a Private Residence on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Sylvester Stallone Says Putting Work Ahead of Family Was 'Tragic Mistake' That 'Won't Happen Again'
CLUELESS, Stacey Dash, Alicia Silverstone, 1995; Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash recreating a moment from Clueless
Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash Recreate Scene from 'Clueless' 27 Years After Movie Came Out
Mae Martin and Elliot Page, wearing Gucci, attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Elliot Page Steps Out with Mae Martin for Gala in L.A. as Friends React: 'Cannot Handle This Pic'
Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam
Dwayne Johnson Celebrates 'Black Adam' 's Continued Box Office Success: 'Makes Me VERY Happy'
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
Rachel Zegler Celebrates 'Hunger Games' Prequel Wrap with Set Photos: 'Loved Every Second'
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan Felt 'Weight of Responsibility' for Harvey Weinstein Victims While Filming 'She Said'
Geri Horner attends the VIP launch of the limited edition Reserved x British Vogue capsule collection on December 6, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Reserved); Djimon Hounsou attends the "A Quiet Place Part II" World Premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell and Djimon Hounsou Join Cast of Sony's 'Gran Turismo' Movie
evan rachel wood as madonna
Evan Rachel Wood on Playing an 'Unhinged' Madonna in 'Weird' : I 'Let Her Loose'
Amber Heard and Elon Musk
Elon Musk and Amber Heard's Relationship Timeline
michael douglas, cameron douglas
Michael Douglas and Son Cameron Team Up for Family Drama About 'Love and Forgiveness'