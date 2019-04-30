Watch Zac Efron Compare His Abs to His Wax Figure's: 'I'm Very Impressed and Scared'

It’s been a couple of years since Baywatch hit theaters, but Zac Efron‘s still got the abs as a souvenir.

The 31-year-old actor dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday to talk about his turn as serial killer Ted Bundy in the upcoming Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, where he indulged the host in a bit of lighthearted conversation about their respective Madame Tussaud’s wax figures.

The first, which Ellen DeGeneres showed on the screen, was of a younger Efron — perhaps during his High School Musical days, with a shaggier haircut — and, admittedly, didn’t quite capture his likeness.

“I didn’t like it,” the actor said, hugging DeGeneres when she showed an image of her own questionable wax figure to make her guest “feel better” about his.

But the new figure is a different story — and DeGeneres, 61, brought it to set just to show Efron how striking the resemblance was, capturing the actor in all his shirtless Baywatch glory, complete with bicep tattoo and armpit hair.

“Whoa … wow. Weird,” Efron said after examining it up close, walking away and back again in shock. “Whoever did this, I’m very impressed and scared.”

“Look at the vein right there, look at that,” DeGeneres said, pointing out the realistic detail on the figure.

“That’s real,” replied Efron, pulling up his own shirt to the audible delight of the crowd before showing off his own bicep in relation to his wax figure’s. “They did a good job.”

Efron ended the segment with a PSA about healthy body expectations, though, revealing that his workout regimen for the film was extremely specialized and opining that it wasn’t something to aspire to in everyday life.

“It’s a little bigger than me. That’s too big. … For guys, that’s unrealistic, I’m telling you,” said The Greatest Showman star. “I got very big and buff for that movie, but I don’t want people to think that’s the best way to be.”

“Be your size. I don’t want to glamorize this,” Efron added of the figure before he and DeGeneres pulled up his real shirt once again and the host joked of his still-impressive midsection, “But this is so easy!”

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile — also starring Lily Collins, Kaya Scodelario and John Malkovich — is out May 3 on Netflix.