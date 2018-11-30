Zac Efron is showing off his killer transformation.

The 31-year-old actor shared a photo of himself dressed as the notorious serial killer Ted Bundy in his new film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile on Instagram Thursday.

“Ready for Sundance! #extremelywickedshockinglyevilandvile,” Efron wrote in the caption of a photo in which he appeared to be in a courtroom.

The film, which follows the life of Bundy, is told through the perspective of his girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer, who struggled to accept the reality of her boyfriend’s true nature.

Lily Collins stars as Kloepfer alongside John Malkovich as Edward Cowart, the presiding judge at Bundy’s 1979 trial in Florida who sentenced the killer to death.

Collins, 29, shared another still from the movie that included her, Efron and a little girl in front of a birthday cake.

“The #SundanceFestival lineup has just been announced and I’m so proud to be included!” she wrote in the caption. “Here’s a glimpse of the film @zacefron and I worked with @joeberlingerfilms and our incredible team, “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.” Here we go!….”

Bundy was a law student who was convicted of killing and raping several women across seven states from at least 1974 to 1978.

He met Kloepfer in 1969 in Washington where she worked as a secretary at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

Bundy was executed in Florida on Jan. 24, 1989 after confessing to 30 homicides committed, although the real total of murders is unknown.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in January.