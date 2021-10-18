Zac Efron turned 34 on Monday, jokingly saying he was getting "old" in an Instagram post

Zac Efron Celebrates 34th Birthday in Thailand with Shirtless Photo: 'Gettin Old Now'

Zac Efron is celebrating another turn around the sun!

The Baywatch star turned 34 on Monday and commemorated the occasion with a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram where he could be seen enjoying the beach in Thailand.

"It's my bday again? I'm gettin old now- thanks for the bday wishes everyone I love you," Efron wrote in the caption of his post. "I am so lucky to be able to be on this amazingly fun ride with you all."

He continued, "This one feels very special as I get to spend it in Thailand, alongside the most talented and kind cast and crew, making a movie that I think will be awesome… couldn't be a happier moment in my life. Love you all so much🙏😎💖."

The actor has been hard at work on several projects such as the second season of his Netflix show Down to Earth with Zac Efron, which began production in March.

Zac Efron

Efron shared a sneak peek at some preliminary scenes from filming. The Hairspray star posted a photo to Twitter and Instagram of himself and wellness expert Darin Olien meditating in a forest area with white paint covering their faces.

"Here we go- Down to Earth season 2!" Efron wrote.

The actor is also working on the movies Firestarter, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, and Gold, according to his IMDb page.