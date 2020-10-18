Zac Efron Celebrates His 33rd Birthday with Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares in Australia

"Their relationship is very serious," a source tells PEOPLE of Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares

Zac Efron is celebrating his 33rd birthday!

On Sunday, the Baywatch actor spent his big day with his new girlfriend Vanessa Valladares in Australia, a source tells PEOPLE.

The couple was joined by a star-studded group of friends at a party in Byron Bay as seen in photos shared by The Daily Mail, which also reported that guests included Chris and Liam Hemsworth's dad Craig, tennis pro Pat Rafter, radio host Kyle Sandilands and The Voice Australia host Renée Bargh.

"Zac and Vanessa are very happy. They celebrated Zac's birthday with friends before the weekend," the source tells PEOPLE. "Their relationship is very serious. Vanessa lives with Zac in Byron Bay."

Last month, the High School Musical actor was spotted having lunch with Valladares at a beachside cafe in Australia. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Valladares met Efron in June in Australia when she worked at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe.

"Zac met Ness earlier in the summer. They started hanging out in July and recently took a ski trip together," the source said. "You can tell that they are having fun. She spends a lot of time at this house."

Valladares has modeled for several Australian brands such as Love St., Of the Sun and RVCA.

Efron was last romantically linked to Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro in March 2019. He previously dated his High School Musical costar Vanessa Hudgens and was linked to his Baywatch costar Alexandria Daddario.