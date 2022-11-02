Zac Efron and Lily James Seen in Costume on Louisiana Set of 'The Iron Claw'

A24's upcoming film The Iron Claw also stars Jeremy Allen White, Maura Tierney and Harris Dickinson

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on November 2, 2022 04:51 PM
Zac Efron rocks ‘daisy duke’ style shorts as he shows off his astonishingly buff physique during filming for ‘The Iron Claw’ in Louisiana with British actress Lily Jame
Photo: MEGA (2)

Zac Efron and Lily James are looking good on the set of their upcoming wrestling drama The Iron Claw.

On Tuesday, both Efron, 35, and James, 33, were spotted on the film's Louisiana set, with the Greatest Beer Run Ever actor sporting his muscly physique that was first revealed in photos published last Monday showing him as he stood shirtless with a towel around his waist.

Efron's muscular arms were on display over his costume's grey tank top, which he completed with cutoff denim shorts and a bowl haircut for his portrayal of former pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich.

James, meanwhile, wore a blue two-piece dress and tights on the upcoming A24 movie's set, for which her character has not yet been revealed, according to The Daily Mail.

A24's official logline for The Iron Claw states that the Sean Durkin-directed movie tracks the "rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day."

That dynasty started with pro wrestler Fritz Von Erich — real name Jack Adkisson — who began wrestling professionally in the 1950s and later became an influential promoter for World Class Championship Wrestling, according to The Daily Mail.

Efron stars in the film as Kevin Von Erich, one of Fritz's sons who followed his path into professional wrestling. Maura Tierney is slated to play Doris, the matriarch of the Von Erich wrestling family, while Holt McCallany will play Fritz Von Erich and The Bear's Jeremy Allen White is set to portray Kerry Von Erich, Kevin's brother, all according to Deadline.

The Iron Claw, zac efron, lily james, jeremy allen white
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for BFI, Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

On Monday, Kevin Von Erich told TMZ in a video interview that Efron "looked great" in photos from the upcoming film's set that show the actor's muscly physique.

"It's gonna be a hard job, I think, it's a lot of information and a lot of time and so they've got some tough work ahead of them, but I saw of a picture of the guy and he looked great," the former wrestler told the outlet. "I don't think I ever looked that good, so I think they're going to do great. I'll bet they do."

A24 has not yet announced an official release date for The Iron Claw.

