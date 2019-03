Image zoom Zac Efron, Amandy Seyfried George Pimentel/Getty; Michael Kovac/Getty

Scooby-Doo is hitting the big screen!

Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried are teaming up to voice Fred and Daphne in an animated film adaptation of the popular cartoon series, PEOPLE confirms.

Titled Scoob, the film is the first time since Warner Bros.’ 2004 live-action film Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed that members of the Mystery Inc gang have been seen on the big screen.

Also joining the cast are Gina Rodriguez as Velma, Will Forte as Shaggy, Tracy Morgan as Captain Caveman and Frank Welker who will reprise the voice of Scooby-Doo.

Director Tony Cervone will be directing the project with Chris Columbus, Pam Coats and Allison Abbate producing, Deadline reported.

In Scoob, Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and the titular Scooby-Doo team up to save the world from Dick Dastardly, a villain who first appeared in the animated series in 1968.

Warner Bros. released the first live-action film for the series in 2002 with Scooby-Doo which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., Linda Cardellini, Matthew Lillard with Welker voicing Scooby-Doo.

It grossed $275 million at the world box office against a budget of $84 million. It’s sequel Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed earned $181 million worldwide with a budget of $80 million.

Scooby-Doo first aired on TV screens in 1969 with Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! which followed a group of four teenagers and their talking Great Dane named Scooby-Doo, who solve mysteries involving supernatural creatures.

Deadline first reported the news.