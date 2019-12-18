The You've Got Mail Cast: Where Are They Now?

Tom Hanks as Joe Fox
After this movie, we never heard from Tom Hanks again. Kidding! The actor continues to be both prolific and beloved, having earned two more Academy Award nominations (for 1999’s Saving Private Ryan and 2001’s Cast Away), multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations and wins (including being honored with the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement Golden Globe), a Tony nomination, a Kennedy Center honor and a Presidential Medal of Freedom.
The star continues to act and produce, and even wrote a book, Uncommon Type, inspired by his love of typewriters. He most recently was seen starring in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood portraying Mister Rodgers, and celebrated his 31st marriage anniversary to Rita Wilson this year.
Meg Ryan as Kathleen Kelly
The star earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role as a bookstore owner whose shop is threatened by Hanks’ Fox Books megachain, in the film which would prove to be one of her last romantic comedies.
She turned to more serious fare, including In the Cut and Against the Ropes, before moving primarily into directing and producing; she’s currently writing a romantic comedy of her own.
Since You’ve Got Mail, Ryan divorced Dennis Quaid in 2001, welcomed daughter Daisy through adoption in 2006, and is currently either engaged or not engaged to John Mellencamp.
Parker Posey as Patricia Eden
The actress played the tightly-wound book editor girlfriend of Hanks’ character (for whom she was so wrong!).
She continues to act steadily in movies – she’s a Christopher Guest favorite – and on TV (memorably making a turn on Parks and Recreation). And in 2017, she published a book, You’re on an Airplane: A Self-Mythologizing Memoir.
Greg Kinnear as Frank Navasky
The actor played the tightly-wound newspaper columnist boyfriend of Ryan’s character (for whom he was so wrong!).
He still acts frequently, in feature films and in TV roles ranging from John F. Kennedy in Reelz’s The Kennedys to a guest spot on Modern Family. He married model Helen Labdon in 1999 and has three daughters with her.
Steve Zahn as George Pappas
Having previously shared the screen with Hanks in That Thing You Do, Zahn played Ryan’s shaggy-haired coworker at The Shop Around the Corner.
The actor, who mostly recently starred in Where’d You Go, Bernadette, lives with his wife and two kids on a farm outside Lexington, Kentucky, where he raises goats and horses; he also owns a theater company there and occasionally appears onstage.
Dave Chappelle as Kevin Jackson
Yep, he’s in the movie too, playing Hanks’ wisecracking best friend. He went onto a blockbuster comedy career (including three years filming the megahit Chappelle’s Show), and after taking a break from the limelight, continues to do standup and act, recently in A Star Is Born.
He lives with his wife and three kids on a farm in Ohio.
Heather Burns as Christina Plutzker
Burns was new to acting when she landed the role as a member of the Shop Around the Corner staff – for which she and Ryan prepped by working for a week in an actual N.Y.C. children’s bookstore.
She’s been working as an actress ever since. She memorably played Miss Rhode Island in Miss Congeniality, and has recently had roles in Manchester by the Sea and Save Me. She married Ajay Naidu in 2012 and they have a child together.
Hallee Hirsh & Jeffrey Scaperrotta
They memorably played the son of Fox’s father and daughter of Fox’s grandfather, and reunited on the Today Show for the film’s 20th anniversary to talk about their memories of working with Hanks and Ryan.
Both have acted since; Scaperrotta had a recurring role on Law & Order: SVU as Elliot Stabler’s son, while Hirsh appeared on JAG and ER.
Dabney Coleman as Nelson Fox
The actor had been working for more than 30 years in movies like 9 to 5 by the time he was cast as Hanks’ father in the film. At 87 he continues to act; he recently had a recurring role on Boardwalk Empire.