The You've Got Mail Cast: Where Are They Now?

After this movie, we never heard from Tom Hanks again. Kidding! The actor continues to be both prolific and beloved, having earned two more Academy Award nominations (for 1999’s Saving Private Ryan and 2001’s Cast Away), multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations and wins (including being honored with the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement Golden Globe), a Tony nomination, a Kennedy Center honor and a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The star continues to act and produce, and even wrote a book, Uncommon Type, inspired by his love of typewriters. He most recently was seen starring in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood portraying Mister Rodgers, and celebrated his 31st marriage anniversary to Rita Wilson this year.