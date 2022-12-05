See Jonah Hill Clash with Eddie Murphy and Nia Long in 'You People' Trailer

You People is written by Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris

Published on December 5, 2022 12:06 PM

Eddie Murphy and Nia Long have some awkward interactions with Jonah Hill in their new comedy.

On Monday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for You People, written by Hill, 38, and Black-ish's Kenya Barris, who also directed the film.

In it, Hill plays Ezra Cohen, who tries to convince the parents (Murphy and Long) of his girlfriend Amira Mohammed, played by Lauren London, that he would make a "good husband" to their daughter. Murphy and Long, however, aren't convinced. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny play Hill's character's parents, though they don't appear in this teaser trailer.

"Their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences," according to a synopsis.

You People. (L to R) David Duchovny as Arnold, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Shelley, <a href="https://people.com/tag/jonah-hill/" data-inlink="true">Jonah Hill</a> (Writer-Producer) as Ezra, Lauren London as Amira, Eddie Murphy as Akbar, and Nia Long as Fatima in You People.
Parrish Lewis/Netflix

The film also stars Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani "La La" Anthony and Bryan Greenberg.

Long, 52, recently told The Hollywood Reporter that she's "been wanting to work with Eddie Murphy my entire life and I've never gotten the job" until now. She said You People tackles antisemitism and racism in a "funny" way.

You People. (L to R) Eddie Murphy as Akbar and Nia Long as Fatima in You People.
Tyler Adams/Netflix

Said Long, "Right now, there's a lot of talk about antisemitism and the Jewish religion experience, and this film explores the difference between Blacks and Jews in a very funny freaking way. Hopefully we can find the funny in our differences, and appreciation and respect for our differences, for a better understanding."

"I really think that what [Barris] does for Black people in this industry is cutting-edge. It's perfectly inappropriate," she added. "It makes you think, it makes you laugh. It makes you go, 'This guy is crazy.' But the crazy is where we find the truth, and I respect him for that."

You People. (L to R) Eddie Murphy as Akbar and <a href="https://people.com/tag/jonah-hill/" data-inlink="true">Jonah Hill</a> (Writer-Producer) as Ezra in You People.
Parrish Lewis/Netflix

London told Netflix's Tudum about working with the star-studded cast, saying, "These collaborators are masters at their craft. You have Eddie Murphy and Julia and Nia Long and David Duchovny and Jonah Hill — and Kenya as the captain of the ship. Everyone brought in their specialness and their art."

You People is on Netflix Jan. 27.

