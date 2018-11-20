You Must Watch Michael B. Jordan Recap All the Rocky Movies Before Seeing Creed II

Don’t remember what happens in the Rocky movies? Not to worry — Michael B. Jordan is here to help.

The star of Creed appears in an exclusive featurette to PEOPLE where he expertly recaps everything that happens in the previous movies leading up to where he picks up in Creed II, out Wednesday.

“Victor Drago is gonna fight Adonis Creed in Creed II, do you even know the history behind this? Here we go,” Jordan, 31, starts.

The actor then launches into the story of the Rocky movies, starting with world champion Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) picking amateur Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) to fight against him in the first movie. Rocky later beats Apollo in the second movie but loses to Clubber Lang in the third, turning him and Apollo into close friends when they train together following the loss.

Sylvester Stallone and Michael B. Jordan in Creed II Barry Wetcher/MGM/Warner Bros.

You’ll have to watch Jordan explain the rest — including how he fits into the story 30 years later as Apollo Creed’s secret son born after the boxer was killed in the ring by Ivan Dragon in Rocky IV. Yes, that’s the father of Victor Drago, who Jordan mentioned at the beginning of the recap.

Watch the video above to catch up before Creed II — also starring Stallone and Tessa Thompson — hits theaters Wednesday.