You Have to See Adam Sandler Wearing Adam Sandler Socks

Adam Sandler just might be his own biggest fan.

The actor, who received awards buzz for his dramatic performance in Uncut Gems, was spotted on Wednesday wearing socks with his face on them while out in Beverly Hills.

The red socks were printed with multiple cutouts of his face, which he wore with black and white Air Jordans. Sandler, 53, paired the socks with a light blue shirt and oversized light grey basketball shorts.

His outing comes after the actor missed out on an Oscars nomination this year.

Shortly after the 2020 Academy Award nominations were announced, Sandler responded to being left out of the Best Actor category for his Uncut Gems performance.

Along with his reaction to the snub, Sandler gave a shout-out to his former onscreen mom Kathy Bates, who picked up a nomination for her performance in Richard Jewell.

“Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama,” he wrote on Twitter, referencing his 1998 football comedy The Waterboy.

Bates later hilariously responded, tweeting: “I love you my Bobby Boucher!!! You was robbed!! But Mama loves you!!! I learned a new urban slang word for you! You da GOAT!! Not the one we eat at home, Son. ❤️😎🐐”

In the thriller, Sandler stars as Howard Ratner, a New York City jeweler who gets in over his head after initiating a series of high-stakes gambles.

Sandler — who received nominations from the Independent Spirit Awards and the Gotham Awards but was also shut out at the Golden Globes — previously joked that if he didn’t win an Oscar for Uncut Gems, he would seek revenge in a fittingly hilarious way.

“If I don’t get it, I’m going to f—ing come back and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay,” he said on The Howard Stern Show last month of what would have been his first Academy Award nomination. “That’s how I get them.”

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.