Yara Shahidi Opens Up About Prepping to Play Tinker Bell in Disney's Live-Action Peter Pan

"It's been a really fun prep process," the actress said on Good Morning America

With a bit of faith, trust and a little pixie dust, Yara Shahidi is ready to become Tinker Bell!

While appearing virtually on Good Morning America Thursday morning, the 20-year-old actress opened up about how she is prepping for her role in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney's classic film, Peter Pan.

After a series of fan-made art was displayed for Shahidi to see during the early morning broadcast, the Grownish star told host Robin Roberts that the process of preparing to play the loveable fairy has been "fun and a bit absurd."

"I know my brother, who is my theoretical next door roomate, has heard me putting around my room trying to figure out, 'How does Tinker Bell walk? How does she land?' " the actress shared. "But it's been a really fun prep process."

"I've started the kind of motion capture of it all and we're just trying to figure out how we portray Tinker Bell and she's gonna be like five inches tall on-screen," Shahidi added. "But we've had a really fun time and preparation has ranged from running through lines to creating playlists."

Back in September, it was revealed that Shahidi would be taking a trip to Neverland when it was announced that the actress was set to star in Disney's upcoming remake, titled Peter Pan and Wendy.

The upcoming Disney film, directed by Pete's Dragon director David Lowery, will be a live-action version of the 1953 animated movie.

Shahidi posted about the news on Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of herself looking away from the camera while wearing a bright green V neck coat with a bejeweled purple turtleneck underneath.

"lettssssgooooo 🧚🏽‍♂️🧚🏽‍♂️🧚🏽‍♂️ #Tinkerbell," she captioned the shot.

In the upcoming feature, Shahidi joins Alexander Molony as Peter Pan, Ever Anderson as Wendy and Jude Law as Captain Hook.

Anderson, who also landed the role of a young Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow, is the 13-year-old daughter of Resident Evil actress Milla Jovovich and director Paul W. S. Anderson.

After news of Anderson's casting was made public, her famous mother shared a message detailing how "proud" she was of her daughter on Instagram.

"It was just announced in @variety that Ever plays the young Natasha Romanoff in Marvel's @black.widow movie in theaters this May 1st and also, after a worldwide search, she's been cast as Wendy in @disney's new live action Peter and Wendy movie!! We're so proud of our baby!" Jovovich wrote at the time.