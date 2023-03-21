Yara Shahidi on Bringing Diversity to 'Peter Pan' as Tinker Bell: 'We've Been Left Out for So Long'

Yara Shahidi is explaining why her casting in the new Peter Pan film is meaningful representation.

The actress, 23, plays the tiny fairy Tinker Bell in Disney's upcoming live-action reimagining Peter Pan & Wendy, which also features Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Jude Law, Alan Tudyk and Jim Gaffigan.

Speaking with Byrdie for the outlet's digital Revival Issue, Shahidi said the diversity in the film is more than "just popping Black and Brown folks in the cast for the sake of updating the story."

"I talked to the director, David Lowery, about why he and the higher-ups at Disney wanted to retell this story and I loved his response. They wanted to bring some new fun to this classic but also give us the fairy tale we deserve," she said.

"It's evident they're not just popping Black and Brown folks in the cast for the sake of updating the story. Instead, it's about creating a story that so many more people can see themselves in after we've been left out for so long," added Shahidi.

When the first trailer for Peter Pan & Wendy debuted last month, director Lowery said in a statement that "we set out to craft a film that honors both the original J.M. Barrie text and Walt Disney's animated adaptation; we wanted to invigorate our retelling with emotional sincerity, an open heart and a grand yearning for adventure."

"Hundreds of incredible artists spent many years bringing this film to the screen," he added. "I'm excited for audiences to see their work, to go on this ride and to rediscover an evergreen tale from a new perspective."

Last week, Shahidi shared a photo of herself with a doll based on her character in the film. "Can you believe it… My very own wings, covered in pixie dust 🧚🏽‍♂️," she wrote in the caption. "I'm excited to share the Tinker Bell doll inspired by my character in #PeterPanAndWendy. She is so very special! 🧚🏽‍♂️ #Tinkerbell."

Peter Pan & Wendy debuts on Disney+ April 28.