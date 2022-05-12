Jenna Ortega and Lukas Gage costar in Wyrm, a '90s-set comedy about an awkward teen (Theo Taplitz) fighting to be freed from his shackles by a first kiss

Wyrm Sees an Awkward Teen Wear a Collar That Will Only Come Off After His First Kiss: Trailer

Wyrm is taking the awkward-teen phase to another level.

PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the first trailer for the upcoming comedy, set in the mid '90s and following the story of high-schooler Wyrm (Theo Taplitz), who is "literally the last incoming freshman to complete their Level One sexuality requirement": a first kiss.

As a result, the high-tech collar around Wyrm's neck — which automatically disengages upon an adolescent's first kiss — still remains intact, making him the talk of the school.

"I don't want to be related to the only freak in ninth grade who can't get his collar popped," Wyrm's twin sister Myrcella (Azure Brandi) tells him.

The remainder of the trailer introduces several other characters played, including Suzie (Scream's Jenna Ortega), Dylan (Euphoria's Lukas Gage) and more who have varying motives when it comes to Wyrm's big challenge.

Wyrm Sees an Awkward Teen Wear a Collar That Will Only Come Off After His First Kiss: Trailer Wyrm (2022) | Credit: Vertical Entertainment

Despite being told, "You can't complete your level 1 sexuality requirement on your own," Wyrm tries several techniques, including attempting to pry the collar off only to be squirted with blue liquid, injuring himself to look tougher and calling girls to offer them money to kiss him.

"Made it to Mallory Fletcher and then I had to stop because it started getting really said," Wyrm admits of the latter approach.

Near the end of the 2-minute preview, a woman (Alanna Ubach) tells Wyrm as the two are riding in a car, "Keep moving forward."

"That's the only direction we have," he replies.

Wyrm Sees an Awkward Teen Wear a Collar That Will Only Come Off After His First Kiss: Trailer Poster for Wyrm (2022) | Credit: Vertical Entertainment

An official synopsis describes the film, "Set in a mid-90's alternate reality, the Whitners are a strange family dealing with the aftermath of the death of their oldest son, Dylan. Mrs. Whitner is off on a thousand-mile trail trek and Mr. Whitner spends most of his time at work or in the bathroom, and twins, Myrcella and Wyrm, are basically being raised by their Uncle Chet."

"The twins also happen to be the last two in their grade to pass the Level One sexuality requirement: a school-mandated program enforced by electronic collars that detach when the wearer kisses someone," the synopsis continues. "But when Myrcella makes out with the foreign-exchange student, it leaves poor Wyrm as the lone kid waiting to pop his collar."

"And due to the rules of the No Child Left Alone program, he must pop it soon to move on to the next grade. Desperate and running out of time, Wyrm tries everything in his power to get that kiss, move on and grow up," the synopsis concludes.

Written and directed by Moonshot's Christopher Winterbauer, Wyrm has been screened at multiple festivals and currently sits at a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.