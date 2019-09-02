Wyatt Russell and Girlfriend Meredith Hagner Marry at His Mom Goldie Hawn's House in Aspen

Image zoom David Livingston/Getty

Wyatt Russell and actress Meredith Hagner are married, PEOPLE confirms.

The two tied the knot at a ceremony held at his mom Goldie Hawn’s house in Aspen, Colorado, where the Hawn-Russell family often vacations. The couple was joined by his famous family: Hawn and his dad Kurt Russell and siblings Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson.

The wedding had a Western theme and guests arrived at the family home in school buses after a rehearsal dinner was held on Friday at a restaurant in town.

Russell and Hagner, also an actress, got engaged in 2018 in Colorado.

“The love of my dang life proposed to me,” the Set It Up actress, 32, revealed at the time. “He is the best guy in the world.”

Hagner added about the details of the proposal, “It was an epic surprise surrounded by our closest family and I would give the proposal 5 stars on yelp!!!!!”

Image zoom Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner Meredith Hagner/Instagram

The couple fell in love on set in 2016 while filming Folk Hero & Funny Guy together, following in the footsteps of Russell’s parents Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, who hit it off while shooting Swing Shift in 1983.

In 2017 year, Wyatt, 33, opened up to PEOPLE Now about the last show he binge-watched, which also happened to star his future wife.

“She’s a fantastic actress and also my girlfriend!” the actor quipped about Search Party.

A family affair — like the proposal — the newly engaged couple stepped out late last year with Wyatt’s superstar family to support his parents’ role in the The Christmas Chronicles.

Image zoom The Christmas Chronicles premiere Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Kurt and Goldie hit the red carpet for his Netflix movie The Christmas Chronicles along with most of their family: Oliver (from Hawn’s marriage to Bill Hudson) and his wife Erinn Bartlett, as well Wyatt and Meredith. The group was also joined by Oliver and Erinn’s three kids: sons Wilder Brooks, 11, and Bodhi Hawn, 8, and daughter Rio, 5.