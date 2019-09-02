Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner Celebrate Western Theme with Family Before Wedding

Image zoom Kate Hudson, Wyatt Russell and Oliver Hudson Backgrid

Something old, something new, something borrowed, something…Western?

That seemed to be the attire of choice for Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner, who tied the knot this weekend at the home of Goldie Hawn, Russell’s mother, in Aspen, Colorado.

The couple was photographed fully embracing a Western-style theme for their wedding, first on Friday, when Russell, 33, and the Search Party actress, 32, were spotted in matching outfits.

The soon-to-be-newlyweds both wore cowboy hats and navy blue shirts, though Hagner completed the look with denim high-waisted pants, and Russell with khakis. They hosted guests that day at a rehearsal dinner at a restaurant in town.

Image zoom Wyatt Russell, Meredith Hagner Backgrid

On Saturday, Russell posed with his famous siblings Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, both of whom also went all-out in dressing for the theme.

Kate, 40, wore a short dress with pleated designs that was covered in a muted flower pattern, while Oliver, 42 wore a form-fitting gray vest over a navy blue long-sleeved shirt.

Both wore cowboy hats, as did the groom, who chose an all-black ensemble that was studded with silver snaps and accessorized with a chunky silver necklace dotted with blue and amber-colored stones.

Image zoom Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Backgrid

Russell’s famous parents, Hawn and Kurt Russell, also got in on the fun, and were both photographed in cowboy hats, too. Hawn, 73, wore a flowing, pastel pink and blue dress, while her longtime partner, 68, wore a dark mustard-colored button-down.

The happy couple fell in love on set in 2016 while filming Folk Hero & Funny Guy together, and were engaged in Colorado in 2018.

“The love of my dang life proposed to me,” Hagner wrote on Instagram at the time. “He is the best guy in the world.”

She added, “It was an epic surprise surrounded by our closest family and I would give the proposal 5 stars on yelp!!!!!”