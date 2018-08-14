Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s Son Wyatt Says the Family Is So Excited About Kate Hudson’s Baby

Kate Hudson‘s baby girl is due any day now, and the actresses’ famous family can’t wait to meet her.

“Everyone is excited,” Hudson’s brother Wyatt Russell tells PEOPLE. “A new addition is exciting for any family.”

Hudson is expecting her first daughter with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa after having two boys — Ryder, 14, and Bingham, 6 — in previous relationships.

The Almost Famous actress revealed her exciting news on April 6 via an adorable Instagram video showing the actress scream for joy after popping huge balloons that revealed the sex of her third baby. Russell couldn’t be there because he was working, “which sucked,” but he says his whole family — including actor parents Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn — are “super happy.”

Already uncle to five nieces and nephews—his sister is also mom to sons Ryder, 14, and Bingham, 6, and Russell’s brother, actor Oliver Hudson has sons Wilder, 10, Bohdi, 8, and a 3-year-old daughter Rio—spending time with his famous family is a big priority.

Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

“We have fun together,” he says. I’d like to see them more but I’ m not always here. We get to go on vacations and stuff in the summer and be able to see each other and hang out it’s nice. It’s funny — from 35 to 37 nothing changes but the 12 to 14 year olds, a lot changes so you want to be there as much as possible. I just try to spend as much quality time with them as I can.”

The actor previously told PEOPLE that he got a little emotional when he heard his sister’s big news.

“I was happy. I was teary-eyed because I know how badly she wanted a girl,” he said. “I know Danny, I’m sure in some part of every man’s brain you’re like, ‘I’d love to have a little me.’ But when he met my brother’s little girl Rio [Hudson], who’s the cutest thing in the entire world, she made him be like, ‘Okay, I want a girl.’ So they’re really excited.”

Russell stars in AMC’s show Lodge 49 Mondays at 10/9c.