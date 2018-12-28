Wyatt Russell Is Engaged to Meredith Hagner: 'It Was an Epic Surprise'

Future Mrs. Russell!

Wyatt Russell got engaged to actress Meredith Hagner in Colorado over the Christmas holiday, she announced on Instagram Wednesday.

“The love of my dang life proposed to me,” the Set It Up actress, 31, revealed. “He is the best guy in the world.”

Hagner added about the details of the proposal, “It was an epic surprise surrounded by our closest family and I would give the proposal 5 stars on yelp!!!!!”

The couple fell in love on set in 2016 while filming Folk Hero & Funny Guy together, following in the footsteps of Russell’s parents Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, who hit it off while shooting Swing Shift in 1983.

Last year, Wyatt, 32, opened up to PEOPLE Now about the last show he binge-watched, which also happened to star his future wife.

“She’s a fantastic actress and also my girlfriend!” the actor quipped about Search Party.

A family affair — like the proposal — the newly engaged couple recently stepped out with Wyatt’s superstar family to support his parents’ role in the The Christmas Chronicles.

Kurt and Goldie hit the red carpet for his new Netflix movie The Christmas Chronicles along with most of their brood: Oliver Hudson (from Hawn’s marriage to Bill Hudson) and his wife Erinn Bartlett, as well Wyatt and Meredith. The group was also joined by Oliver and Erinn’s three kids: sons Wilder Brooks, 11, and Bodhi Hawn, 8, and daughter Rio, 5.

Noticeably missing were Kate Hudson and her little ones: sons Ryder, 14, and Bingham Hawn, 7, and 3-month-old daughter Rani Rose.