Wrestler Kevin Von Erich Reacts to Zac Efron's 'Iron Claw' Portrayal of Him: 'He Looks Really Good'

Zac Efron was recently photographed looking muscular as former pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on October 31, 2022 10:57 AM
Zac Efron's new wrestling movie The Iron Claw
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty, Bob Levey/WireImage

Former pro wrestler Kevin Von Erich is excited for Zac Efron's portrayal of him in A24's upcoming film The Iron Claw.

On Monday, Von Erich, who in 2009 was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the Von Erich wrestling family, told TMZ in a video interview that Efron "looked great" in photos from the upcoming film's set that show the actor's muscly physique.

"It's gonna be a hard job, I think, it's a lot of information and a lot of time and so they've got some tough work ahead of them, but I saw of a picture of the guy and he looked great," the former wrestler told the outlet. "I don't think I ever looked that good, so I think they're going to do great. I'll bet they do."

Von Erich told TMZ that while he has spoken with the film's director, Sean Durkin, he has not been in touch with 35-year-old Efron about the role.

"But as far as [Efron] is concerned, I just saw this picture and he looks really good and muscular," he said of the actor, adding that Efron "must really be working out hard."

"I'll tell ya, for the picture that they showed me at first and the picture they showed me the other day he must really be working out hard because you're right, he does have a good body," Von Erich said in the interview.

Zac Efron attends the Australian premiere of 'Baywatch' at Hoyts EQ on May 18, 2017 in Sydney, Australia
Brendon Thorne/Getty

Last Thursday, Von Erich's sons Ross and Marshall, who are also professional wrestlers, shared a side-by-side image of Efron in character on The Iron Claw's set against a photo of their father in his professional wrestling days to Instagram.

"Excited about this new project on our family and it really looks like @zacefron is taking this role seriously," the pair wrote in the post's caption. "Very pumped to watch #TheIronClaw."

Last Monday, Efron was photographed on the Louisiana set of The Iron Claw sporting a noteworthy new hairdo as he stood shirtless with a towel around his waist while checking his phone.

The upcoming A24 movie is based on a true story and tracks the "rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day," according to the studio.

Written and directed by Martha Marcy May Marlene filmmaker Sean Durkin, the film also stars Lily James, Maura Tierney, The Bear's Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson.

The Iron Claw, zac efron, lily james, jeremy allen white
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for BFI, Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Efron recently told Men's Health about bulking up for the part, explaining that he had a different approach this time than the training he did for the 2017 movie Baywatch. He said he "fell into a pretty bad depression, for a long time" after recovering from the rigorous training for that project.

"That Baywatch look, I don't know if that's really attainable," he said. "There's just too little water in the skin. Like, it's fake; it looks CGI'd. And that required Lasix, powerful diuretics, to achieve. So I don't need to do that. I much prefer to have an extra, you know, 2 to 3 percent body fat."

A24 has not yet announced when The Iron Claw is expected to release in theaters.

