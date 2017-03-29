If the title of Wreck-It Ralph's sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet made you think of Kim Kardashian West's 2014 Paper magazine cover, you are not alone

Wreck-It Ralph, meet Kim Kardashian West.

On Tuesday, Disney announced the title to the highly-anticipated sequel of its 2010 Oscar-nominated animated comedy Wreck-It Ralph — and social media users couldn’t help but think of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 will hit the big screen on March 9, 2018, the studio said during its presentation at CinemaCon.

Moving on from the world of arcade games, the sequel follows lovable demolition expert Ralph (John C. Reilly) and sassy race car driver Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) as they make their way through the endless world of the Internet. Fix-It Felix (Jack McBrayer) and Sergeant Calhoun (Jane Lynch) will also return — though new characters are expected to be a part of the fun.

Of course, it’s nearly impossible to hear the title of the film without thinking of Kardashian West’s very shiny, very naked Paper shoot for the magazine’s winter 2014 issue. The magazine cover alone coined the phrase “Breaks the Internet,” sparking a tidal wave of never-ending memes.

So it shouldn’t be any surprise when mashups of Wreck-It Ralph and Kardashian West started flooding the Internet on Wednesday — many parodying Paper‘s very NSFW cover.

Here are some of the best:

As funny as the images are, Anson Ling seemed to sum up everyones feelings perfectly:

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 will be directed by Rich Moore and Phil Johnston — fresh off their Oscar win for Zootopia. Moore directed the first film and Johnston co-wrote the story.

“At the center of this film, as in the first one, is the relationship between Ralph and Vanellope, two once-outcasts, who in each other, found true friendship,” Johnston said in a statement, Entertainment Weekly reported.