Woody Harrelson's New Comedy Receives 8-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes Film Festival (Report)
Woody Harrelson's new film is the toast of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.
The satire Triangle of Sadness, from award-winning director Ruben Östlund's, premiered at the French festival to an "uproarious" eight-minute standing ovation, according to Variety.
"What a wonderful screening," Östlund said after the movie screened, per the outlet. "What an ensemble we had. Thank you so much!"
Triangle of Sadness follows the journey of a luxury yacht filled with snobby guests and guided by an alcoholic captain, Harrelson, 60, as a brutal storm rocks the boat.
The last time the director screened a film of his at Cannes, he received the festival's highest honor, the Palme d'Or, for his 2017 comedy The Square. The movie starred Elisabeth Moss and Dominic West and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.
RELATED VIDEO: Matt Damon on Emotional Reaction to Standing Ovation at Cannes: 'Nice to Be All Together Again'
Harrelson recently received another standing ovation while taking to the stage at the 2022 Academy Awards in March. He and his White Men Can't Jump costars, Wesley Snipes and Rosie Perez, reunited onstage — 30 years to the day since the release of their 1992 sports comedy — to present the award for Best Cinematography, which went to Greig Fraser for Dune.
This year's Cannes Film Festival played host to a number of star-studded premieres, including Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, the long-awaited Top Gun sequel – and a special tribute to Tom Cruise to boot – and George Miller's Three Thousand Years of Longing, starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba.
David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future, starring Kristen Stewart, also made its debut in Cannes. It marks the director's first feature film since 2014's Maps to the Stars.