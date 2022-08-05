Woody Harrelson Says He's 'Flattered to Be Compared' to Fan's Baby Girl — and Writes Her a Poem!

Woody Harrelson just made a very adorable fan's day!

The 61-year-old actor took notice of a Wednesday tweet from fan Dani Grier Mulvenna, who posted a side-by-side snap of her 8-month-old baby girl Cora next to a photo of Harrelson, comparing their toothy grins.

"Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody [Harrelson]," Mulvenna wrote.

Harrelson shared the tweet to his Instagram feed Thursday alongside some sweet words in the caption, which he dubbed an "Ode to Cora."

"You're an adorable child / Flattered to be compared / You have a wonderful smile / I just wish I had your hair @danigriermulvenna," he wrote.

In a comment on The Hunger Games actor's Instagram post, Mulvenna wrote, "You've made our day ❤️ can't wait to show her this when she's older, you have another fan for life xxx."

"It's not every day Woody [Harrelson] writes your daughter a poem," she also tweeted alongside a grab of the actor's post, adding a happy-tears emoji.

After Mulvenna's original tweet went viral, she shared a too-cute photo of baby Cora in jeans and a cardigan with an apple print, smiling for the camera.

"Cora says, thank you all so much for the likes and retweets and also that she doesn't always look like Woody [Harrelson], it's just that when she does... she really really does xxx," the proud mama said.

She hilariously tweeted later, "Oh my god, it took me two days and 445k likes to realise my phone corrected Harrelson to Harreslon 🙃."

Dani Grier Mulvenna's daughter Cora. Dani Grier Mulvenna/Twitter

An Emmy winner and three-time Oscar nominee, Harrelson is known for his roles in films like The Hunger Games, The People vs. Larry Flynt, Zombieland and, recently, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Early in his career, he starred as Woody Boyd on Cheers.

One of his latest films — the satire Triangle of Sadness, from award-winning director Ruben Östlund — premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival in May to an "uproarious" 8-minute standing ovation, according to Variety.

Harrelson recently received another standing ovation while taking to the stage at the 2022 Academy Awards in March.

He and his White Men Can't Jump costars, Wesley Snipes and Rosie Perez, reunited onstage — 30 years to the day since the release of their 1992 sports comedy — to present the award for Best Cinematography, which went to Greig Fraser for Dune.