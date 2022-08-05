Woody Harrelson Says He's 'Flattered to Be Compared' to Fan's Baby Girl — and Writes Her a Poem!

"You have a wonderful smile / I just wish I had your hair," Woody Harrelson wrote to 8-month-old fan Cora on Instagram Thursday

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 5, 2022 04:03 PM
woody harrelson
Dani Grier Mulvenna's daughter Cora (L); Woody Harrelson. Photo: Dani Grier Mulvenna/Twitter

Woody Harrelson just made a very adorable fan's day!

The 61-year-old actor took notice of a Wednesday tweet from fan Dani Grier Mulvenna, who posted a side-by-side snap of her 8-month-old baby girl Cora next to a photo of Harrelson, comparing their toothy grins.

"Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody [Harrelson]," Mulvenna wrote.

Harrelson shared the tweet to his Instagram feed Thursday alongside some sweet words in the caption, which he dubbed an "Ode to Cora."

"You're an adorable child / Flattered to be compared / You have a wonderful smile / I just wish I had your hair @danigriermulvenna," he wrote.

In a comment on The Hunger Games actor's Instagram post, Mulvenna wrote, "You've made our day ❤️ can't wait to show her this when she's older, you have another fan for life xxx."

"It's not every day Woody [Harrelson] writes your daughter a poem," she also tweeted alongside a grab of the actor's post, adding a happy-tears emoji.

After Mulvenna's original tweet went viral, she shared a too-cute photo of baby Cora in jeans and a cardigan with an apple print, smiling for the camera.

"Cora says, thank you all so much for the likes and retweets and also that she doesn't always look like Woody [Harrelson], it's just that when she does... she really really does xxx," the proud mama said.

She hilariously tweeted later, "Oh my god, it took me two days and 445k likes to realise my phone corrected Harrelson to Harreslon 🙃."

woody harrelson
Dani Grier Mulvenna's daughter Cora. Dani Grier Mulvenna/Twitter

An Emmy winner and three-time Oscar nominee, Harrelson is known for his roles in films like The Hunger Games, The People vs. Larry Flynt, Zombieland and, recently, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Early in his career, he starred as Woody Boyd on Cheers.

One of his latest films — the satire Triangle of Sadness, from award-winning director Ruben Östlund — premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival in May to an "uproarious" 8-minute standing ovation, according to Variety.

Harrelson recently received another standing ovation while taking to the stage at the 2022 Academy Awards in March.

He and his White Men Can't Jump costars, Wesley Snipes and Rosie Perez, reunited onstage — 30 years to the day since the release of their 1992 sports comedy — to present the award for Best Cinematography, which went to Greig Fraser for Dune.

