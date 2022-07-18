Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey Reunite to Paddleboard Together in Croatia

Chris Rock and Sacha Baron Cohen were also photographed in Croatia along with Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, years after Harrelson revealed he goes on "friendship tours" with the group

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey are reunited once again.

The friends and True Detective costars were photographed paddleboarding together in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on Sunday. The shirtless duo shared a boat, with McConaughey, 52, leading the outing with Harrelson, 60, sat in the back while they traversed the blue waters.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Aside from their 2014 HBO series True Detective, the two actors have worked together on movies like 1999's EDtv and 2008's Surfer, Dude. In December 2019, McConaughey shared a photo of himself smiling beside Harrelson — who are both from Texas — while swimming, writing in the caption, "brothers from nother mothers?"

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in 2019, Harrelson said he enjoys going on what he calls "friendship tours" after he was asked about a vacation he went on at the time with pals Sacha Baron Cohen, Chris Rock and McConaughey where he visited Bono's home in South of France.

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson on holiday, Dubrovnik, Croatia Credit: Tonci Plazibat/HMCROPIX/SIPA/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I take a 'friendship tour' pretty much every year. I thought about calling it a 'bender where I leech off my rich friends,' but I thought, 'No, you know — friendship tour, better,' " he explained at the time. "You just go, stay at their house, drink oblivious. Great."

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey attend the launch party of new bar The Parrot Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Harrelson was spotted boating with his wife Laura Louie in Croatia on Saturday. The couple, who have been married since 2008 and share three kids, were photographed with wide smiles as Harrelson waved to passengers on a nearby ship. The Hunger Games actor was also seen raising his fist into the air at another moment.