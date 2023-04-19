Woody Harrelson Wants Matthew McConaughey to Take a DNA Test to Discover If They're Brothers

Harrelson said there is "some veracity" to the possibility of the pair being half-siblings, adding, "We want to go for a test, but for him, it's a much more big deal"

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 19, 2023 12:33 PM
Actors Woody Harrelson, left, and Matthew McConaughey in the audience at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Monday, Aug. 25, 2014, in Los Angeles.
Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey. Photo: Frank Micelotta/Invision for the Television Academy/AP

Woody Harrelson wants to know if Matthew McConaughey really is his brother.

While appearing on Kelly Ripa's SiriusXM podcast Let's Talk off Camera with Kelly Ripa last week, McConaughey, 53, revealed that he and Harrelson, 61, might be half-siblings as his mother had told them both that she "knew" Harrelson's father during a time when she was separated from her husband.

The Oscar winner, who was teasing the pair's new series Brother from Another Mother, also noted how their families often confuse them in photos.

Further explaining McConaughey's revelation, Harrelson discussed their potential family relation on Tuesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and said he wants them to take a DNA test.

"Well, I'll just say there is some veracity to that thought because we talked to Ma' Mac, Matthew's legitimate mother, and she let us know one time … I mean, this is crazy. We were in Greece, we were watching the US team win the World Cup and I don't know, I mentioned something about regrets," Harrelson told Colbert.

The Hunger Games star continued, "And I said, 'You know, it's odd that my father has no regrets.' And I have known Ma' Mac a long time, and she goes, 'I knew … your father.' And it was the ellipses I found a little troubling, or interesting. 'I knew your father.' "

Harrelson went on to describe the pause as "filled with innuendo," adding, "The year of his birth, nine months before, she was on a sabbatical from her relationship with his supposed father, Jim."

But The Messenger star said that McConaughey isn't keen on doing a DNA test as he could be "losing a father."

"The thing is, we want to go for a test, but for him, it's a much more big deal," Harrelson said. "I mean he feels like he is losing a father. But I'm like, no, you're gaining a different father and a brother."

McConaughey expressed his doubts about doing a DNA test during his appearance on Ripa's podcast. After Ripa asked whether the pair have taken any DNA tests to determine whether they may be biologically related, McConaughey said, "This is what we're on the precipice of now."'

"It's a little easier for Wood to say 'come on, let's do it,' because what's the skin in it for him?" he added. "It's a little harder for me because he's asking me to take the chance to go 'wait a minute, you're telling me my dad may not be my dad of 53 years' and believe in it? I got a little more skin in the game."

RELATED GALLERY: Celebs You Didn't Know Were Friends

Woody Harrelson, left, and Matthew McConaughey arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

McConaughey, who often refers to Harrelson as a "brother from another mother" in his social media posts, said of his mom's revelation, "In Greece a few years ago, we're sitting around talking about how close we are and our families and et cetera and my mom is there. And she says, 'Woody, I knew your dad.' "

"Then, there's possible receipts placing them out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering or a meeting or a 'knew' moment," he added.

McConaughey and Harrelson first worked together on the 1999 satire film EDtv and have since reunited for the 2008 comedy film Surfer, Dude and in season one of HBO's True Detective.

Related Articles
Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey attend the launch party of new bar The Parrot at The Waldorf Hilton hosted by Idris Elba on November 8, 2018 in London, England.
Matthew McConaughey Suggests He May Be Related to Woody Harrelson: 'Part of Our Bromance'
Matthew McConaughey arrives to the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival premiere of 'White Boy Rick' at Ryerson Theatre on September 7, 2018 in Toronto, Canada.
Matthew McConaughey Opens Up About Terrifying Flight He Experienced with Wife Camila Alves
matthew mcconaughey
Matthew McConaughey's Mother Kay Shares the Inspiring Advice She Gave Her Son Growing Up — Watch
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 07: Matthew McConaughey attends the "White Boy Rick" premiere during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at Ryerson Theatre on September 7, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by GP Images/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/CpS1ylHP5JS/?hl=en officiallymcconaughey Verified surf souvenirs 6h
Matthew McConaughey's Son Levi Shows Off His 'Surf Souvenirs' in Close-Up Photo
Actor Matthew McConaughey Camila Alves McConaughey attends 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Relationship Timeline
matthew mcconaughey
Matthew McConaughey's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
matthew mcconaughey
Matthew and Camila Alves McConaughey's 3 Kids Growing Up Over the Years: Photos
2023 Oscar Couples
Kelly Ripa Says She and Mark Consuelos Engaged in 'Sexual Rituals' on FaceTime — and It Once Involved a Ladder
Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Shares Photos from Daughter Vida's 13th Birthday
Camila Alves McConaughey Shows Woody Harrelson Photobombing Daughter Vida on 13th Birthday
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa Says Mark Consuelos Was 'Insanely Jealous' at the Start of Their 26-Year Marriage
Matthew McConaughey's Son Levi Watches Dad Cut Little Brother Livingston's Hair
Matthew McConaughey's Son Levi Watches Dad Cut Little Brother Livingston's Hair in Rare Photo
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa pose during the Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Induction Ceremony at Gotham Hall on November 08, 2019 in New York City.
Mark Consuelos Tells Kelly Ripa He Doesn't Want to Have More Kids: 'I'll Be an Older Dad'
Laura Louie (L) and Woody Harrelson attend Apollo in the Hamptons 2019: Hosted by Ronald O. Perelman at The Creeks on August 03, 2019 in East Hampton, New York
Who Is Woody Harrelson's Wife? All About Laura Louie
Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson on holiday
Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey Reunite to Paddleboard Together in Croatia
Kelly Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos, daughter Lola Consuelos, sons Michael Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos attend the ceremony honoring Kelly Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 12, 2015 in Hollywood, California
All About Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 3 Kids
Camila Alves McConaughey (C) with son Levi Alves McConaughey (L) and daughter Vida Alves McConaughey (R) attend the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France.
Matthew McConaughey's Kids Look All Grown Up as They Make Rare Appearance at Paris Fashion Show