Woody Harrelson Wants Matthew McConaughey to Take a DNA Test to Discover If They're Brothers

Woody Harrelson wants to know if Matthew McConaughey really is his brother.

While appearing on Kelly Ripa's SiriusXM podcast Let's Talk off Camera with Kelly Ripa last week, McConaughey, 53, revealed that he and Harrelson, 61, might be half-siblings as his mother had told them both that she "knew" Harrelson's father during a time when she was separated from her husband.

The Oscar winner, who was teasing the pair's new series Brother from Another Mother, also noted how their families often confuse them in photos.

Further explaining McConaughey's revelation, Harrelson discussed their potential family relation on Tuesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and said he wants them to take a DNA test.

"Well, I'll just say there is some veracity to that thought because we talked to Ma' Mac, Matthew's legitimate mother, and she let us know one time … I mean, this is crazy. We were in Greece, we were watching the US team win the World Cup and I don't know, I mentioned something about regrets," Harrelson told Colbert.

The Hunger Games star continued, "And I said, 'You know, it's odd that my father has no regrets.' And I have known Ma' Mac a long time, and she goes, 'I knew … your father.' And it was the ellipses I found a little troubling, or interesting. 'I knew your father.' "

Harrelson went on to describe the pause as "filled with innuendo," adding, "The year of his birth, nine months before, she was on a sabbatical from her relationship with his supposed father, Jim."

But The Messenger star said that McConaughey isn't keen on doing a DNA test as he could be "losing a father."

"The thing is, we want to go for a test, but for him, it's a much more big deal," Harrelson said. "I mean he feels like he is losing a father. But I'm like, no, you're gaining a different father and a brother."

McConaughey expressed his doubts about doing a DNA test during his appearance on Ripa's podcast. After Ripa asked whether the pair have taken any DNA tests to determine whether they may be biologically related, McConaughey said, "This is what we're on the precipice of now."'

"It's a little easier for Wood to say 'come on, let's do it,' because what's the skin in it for him?" he added. "It's a little harder for me because he's asking me to take the chance to go 'wait a minute, you're telling me my dad may not be my dad of 53 years' and believe in it? I got a little more skin in the game."

McConaughey, who often refers to Harrelson as a "brother from another mother" in his social media posts, said of his mom's revelation, "In Greece a few years ago, we're sitting around talking about how close we are and our families and et cetera and my mom is there. And she says, 'Woody, I knew your dad.' "

"Then, there's possible receipts placing them out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering or a meeting or a 'knew' moment," he added.

McConaughey and Harrelson first worked together on the 1999 satire film EDtv and have since reunited for the 2008 comedy film Surfer, Dude and in season one of HBO's True Detective.