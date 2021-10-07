Woody Harrelson reportedly punched man, who was allegedly drunk, after he took photographs of the actor and one of his daughters

Woody Harrelson Acted in 'Self-Defense' in Physical Altercation at Watergate Hotel, Police Say

Woody Harrelson was involved in a physical altercation while at a rooftop bar located at the Watergate Hotel in Washington D.C., according to police.

On Wednesday evening, after 11 p.m. local time, the 60-year-old actor struck a man who tried to attack him, area police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck told The Washington Post.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Authorities told the outlet that they believe Harrelson acted "in self-defense" as the other individual involved — who has not been identified — had allegedly been drinking and was taking photographs of Harrelson and one of his daughters.

Sternbeck told the Post that Harrelson "approached the man and requested him to delete the photos" before an argument occurred and the man "lunged" at the Hunger Games star.

According to the police, Harrelson said that the man tried to grab his neck and that he punched the man in self-defense.

A representative for Harrelson, as well as the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Watergate Hotel, Washington, DC Credit: Robert Knopes/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty

The incident between Harrelson and the unidentified man took place at the Top of the Gate rooftop bar at the famed hotel.

According to NBC 4, Harrelson is in Washington D.C. filming an HBO series titled The White House Plumbers, which is based on the infamous Watergate scandal.

The Post reported that it was not immediately known who called authorities to the scene, but police said they have numerous witnesses to speak with.

The man who allegedly took photos of Harrelson was questioned in his hotel room, NBC 4 reported, and charges are currently pending.