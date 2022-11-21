Woody Harrelson Recalls Drinking Cobra Blood in Thailand with Michael J. Fox: 'Mike Promptly Vomited'

Woody Harrelson introduced Michael J. Fox as the actor accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards

By
Andrea Mandell
Andrea Mandell

Andrea Mandell is the Senior Editor of Entertainment Projects at PEOPLE Magazine. She joined the brand in 2022 and helps lead special projects, film coverage, festivals, awards and more. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Andrea served as USA TODAY's Deputy Managing Editor of Entertainment, Movies Editor and longtime feature writer.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 21, 2022 02:48 PM
Woody Harrelson, Michael J. Fox
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Getty; Kevin Winter/Getty

Woody Harrelson and Michael J. Fox got more than they bargained for while drinking in Thailand.

At the 13th annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, Harrelson, 61, introduced the Back to the Future star as he was presented with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Harrelson, who said Fox, 61, recommended him for a role in 1991's Doc Hollywood that helped launch his movie career, recounted a hilarious story from when he visited Fox on the Thailand set of the 1989 film Casualties of War.

The Triangle of Sadness star recalled a trip through the jungle with Fox during which Fox handed someone "like thousands of [Thai] baht, which probably amounted to about $16" and the pair were taken to a fight between a cobra and a mongoose.

"I didn't believe it," Harrelson said during his speech. "I look in there and Mike is sitting next to this kid with dozens of cobras all around them ready to strike and — no jest. And the kid was toying with these cobras."

"He taunted a bunch of these cobras and then he found the orneriest cobra, grabbed it by the neck, threw it in a cage with mongoose, where I saw the craziest fight I've ever seen between any animals other than studio executives," continued Harrelson to lots of laughter from the audience. "You guys know I'm kidding."

US actor Woody Harrelson presents honoree Canadian-American actor Michael J. Fox with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on November 19, 2022
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

"And the mongoose won, they took the snake, yep, tied it by its tail, run the blood out, half-filled four glasses with cobra blood and half with Thai whiskey," Harrelson explained, telling the audience that "drinking the cobra blood is called 'becoming brother to the snake.' "

The pair's journey toward "becoming brother to the snake" did not go so well for Fox, Harrelson recalled.

"Mike and I drink lots of things together and he can hold his own — can I say, he's Canadian," Harrelson joked. "But Mike promptly vomited his snake cocktail, never could hold his cobra blood."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As Fox himself took the stage to accept the honorary Oscar on Saturday, the actor thanked Harrelson for his introduction, which also touched on Fox's activism around Parkinson's disease.

"I love you. We did some damage," Fox said, addressing Harrelson. "We did some damage in the '80s."

Woody Harrelson congratulates Michael J. Fox, winner of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, onstage during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kevin Winter/Getty

Fox himself reflected on his harrowing journey with Parkinson's disease in his speech, saying that his diagnosis "truly has been a gift" as he accepted the award.

"It was a gift, as my friend George Stephanopoulos pointed out in a film," he said in his acceptance speech of the short tribute prior. "I refer to Parkinson's as the gift that keeps on taking. But it truly has been a gift.

"Once I became engaged in learning about the disease, every interaction, every new piece of information I gathered, every researcher or NIH official I talked to, all confirmed, the science was ahead of the money," Fox added. "The answers could be unlocked with the right investments."

Related Articles
Michael J Fox
Michael J. Fox Recalls Years of 'Denial' After Parkinson's Diagnosis: 'I Told Very Few People'
Florence Pugh at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Florence Pugh Dazzles in a Sheer White Victoria Beckham Gown at the Governors Awards in L.A.
Michael J. Fox Rollout
Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'
Michael J. Fox Rollout
Michael J. Fox Opens Up About Painful Injuries, Recovery and Kind Acts That Changed His Life
Michael J. Fox poses in the press room during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic); Euzhan Palcy attends the Women In Film 2018 Crystal + Lucy Awards presented by Max Mara, Lancôme and Lexus at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 13, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Women In Film); Diane Warren arrives at the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images); Peter Weir Honoured 'Chevalier Des Arts Et Lettres' at Cinematheque Francaise on December 13, 2010 in Paris, France.
Michael J. Fox, Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren, Peter Weir to Receive Honorary Oscars at Governors Awards
Samuel L. Jackson, Denzel Washington
Samuel L. Jackson Receives His First-Ever Oscar from Denzel Washington: 'I'm Really Proud'
Actor Matthew McConaughey Camila Alves McConaughey attends 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Relationship Timeline
Michael J Fox Reunites with Wendell Pierce at Broadway's Death of a Salesman
Michael J. Fox Says Friend Wendell Pierce 'Amazes' in 'Death of a Salesman' on Broadway
Michael J. Fox Was as Overwhelmed as Fans During His Recent Back to the Future Reunion with Christopher Lloyd
Michael J. Fox on Emotional 'Back to the Future' Reunion with Christopher Lloyd: 'Just So Happy'
Michael J. Fox Rollout
Michael J. Fox Reflects on an Act of Kindness from River Phoenix 31 Years Later: 'He Was So Nice to Me'
Schuyler Fox, Aquinnah Fox, Michael J. Fox, Tracy Pollan and Sam Michael Fox attend the 2022 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's
Michael J. Fox on 'Back to the Future: The Musical' : 'They're Trying to Do a New Thing'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 13: Cast members The Vivienne, Shea Couleé, Trinity The Tuck, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change and Raja of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Season 7 attend RuPaul's DragCon at Los Angeles Convention Center on May 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage)
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Royalty Convenes in L.A., Plus, Jesse Williams, Woody Harrelson, and More
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Actors Christopher Lloyd (L) and Michael J. Fox attend a "Back To The Future Reunion" at New York Comic Con on October 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for ReedPop)
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd Reunite at Comic-Con, 37 Years After 'Back to the Future'
Revolver Special Edition
The Magic Circle: Why The Beatles' 'Revolver' Is a Monument to the Collaborative Spirit
Michael J. Fox Rollout
Michael J. Fox on Staying Positive After the Recent Loss of His Mother: 'She'd Never Add Up the Losses'
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 22: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Michael J. Fox (L) and Phyllis Piper attend 2014 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's at The Waldorf=Astoria on November 22, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/MJF2014/WireImage)
Michael J. Fox Remembers His Mom 2 Weeks After Her Death at 'Back to the Future' Comic-Con Panel