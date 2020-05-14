Woody Allen's A Rainy Day in New York Tops Global Box Office Thanks to Coronavirus

Woody Allen's latest movie, which was canceled in the U.S., tops the global box office because of the coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has given Woody Allen the top movie at the global box office.

According to Box Office Mojo, Allen's comedy A Rainy Day in New York grossed $344,283 over Mother's Day weekend in South Korea, beating the small number of movies currently out in theaters around the world.

The South Korean box office grossed more than other countries where some theaters are open, like Norway, Australia and even the U.S., according to The Guardian. While most theaters are closed across America, some drive-in venues and theaters in smaller towns have remained open.

The movie has yet to be released in America but has enjoyed some success around the world where it's grossed over $20 million.

A Rainy Day in New York — starring Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez, Elle Fanning and Jude Law — was shot in 2017 and originally set to debut in American theaters in 2018. It was later indefinitely pushed back by Amazon, the distributing studio, after sexual assault allegations against Allen became controversial again following the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal.

The 84-year-old director was accused in the ’90s of sexually assaulting daughter Dylan Farrow when she was 7, though he has repeatedly denied the claims.

Following the controversy, Chalamet and Gomez made donations to the Time's Up fund, fighting against sexual harassment in the work place.

Allen later sued Amazon for $68 million claiming the streaming giant “backed out of” four movie deals due to the resurfaced allegations. Allen claims Amazon refused to release A Rainy Day in New York, alleging the streaming company gave vague reasons for dropping the project and his three other movies from development.

The streaming giant defended its decision by saying the director “sabotag[ed]” efforts to promote his films by repeatedly weighing in on the #MeToo movement and the allegations of sexual abuse put forth by Farrow.