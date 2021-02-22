Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn Slam New HBO Documentary as a 'Hatchet Job Riddled with Falsehoods'

"While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts," Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn said in a statement

Woody Allen and wife Soon-Yi Previn have issued a statement slamming the new HBO docuseries Allen v. Farrow.

The special, which premiered Sunday, features Allen's ex, Mia Farrow, and her daughter, Dylan, speaking about their longstanding allegations that Allen sexually abused Dylan, which the director has denied.

"These documentarians had no interest in the truth," a spokesperson for Allen, 85, and Previn, 50, alleged in a statement provided to Deadline and other outlets. "Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods."

"Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days 'to respond.' Of course, they declined to do so," the statement continued.

The statement went on to claim, "As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place."

"It is sadly unsurprising that the network to air this is HBO — which has a standing production deal and business relationship with Ronan Farrow. While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts," the statement concluded.

A rep for Allen and Previn did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Allen v. Farrow, which is airing in four separate parts on HBO, details the time Allen and Mia, 76, spent together as their careers skyrocketed in the '70s before the director's revelation of his affair with one of Mia's adopted daughters, Soon-Yi, whom he'd later go on to marry.

Dylan, the now-35-year-old adopted daughter of Mia and then-boyfriend Allen, talks in the series about her allegation that Allen sexually abused her as a child and about why she began speaking out again about it as an adult. The director has long denied the allegations, which were first reported during his explosive 1992 split from the actress. Allen was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.

Farrow says in the documentary that she's "scared" of how Allen could act in retribution, explaining, "A person who has no allegiance to truth will do anything. A person who will do anything is somebody to be scared of."

"So I worry that when this documentary comes out, he'll be on the attack again," she added. "He'll do whatever he has to do to try to save himself from the truth, from the mess he made."

Allen v. Farrow is a four-part docuseries with new episodes airing every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and available to stream on HBO Max.