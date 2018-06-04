Woody Allen Says He Should Be 'Poster Boy' for the #MeToo Movement

Woody Allen is wading deep into the conversation surrounding the #MeToo movement that has rocked Hollywood in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal — by saying he should be its “poster boy.”

The 82-year-old director told Argentinian news program Periodismo Para Todos that he was a “big advocate” of the #MeToo movement, according to Quartz.

“I feel when they find people who harass innocent women and men, it’s a good thing that they’re exposing them,” he explained. “But you know I, I should be the poster boy for the Me Too movement. Because I have worked in movies for 50 years. I’ve worked with hundreds of actresses and not a single one—big ones, famous ones, ones starting out—have ever ever suggested any kind of impropriety at all. I’ve always had a wonderful record with them.”

Allen said he believes the movement is “a good thing” because it brings “justice” to abusers in Hollywood. However, he doesn’t view himself as among them. Shortly after the Weinstein scandal broke in October, claims that Allen molested his daughter Dylan Farrow as a child resurfaced.

“What bothers me is that I get linked with them,” he said. “People who have been accused by 20 women, 50 women, 100 women of abuse and abuse and abuse— and I, who was only accused by one woman in a child custody case which was looked at and proven to be untrue, I get lumped in with these people.”

Woody Allen

Allen added, “This is something that has been thoroughly looked at 25 years ago by all the authorities and everybody came to the conclusion that it was untrue. And that was the end and I’ve gone on with my life. For it to come back now, it’s a terrible thing to accuse a person of. I’m a man with a family and my own children. So of course it’s upsetting.”

In 2014, his daughter Dylan – who is one of the star’s three children with ex Mia Farrow — publicly claimed that Allen molested her as a child. Allen has long denied the allegations, which first surfaced during his explosive 1992 split from Mia. The director was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.

The controversy has divided the family — and continued to swirl around Allen and his movies— for decades. Allen and Mia, who dated for more than a decade but never wed, split in 1992 amid an epic scandal: Allen had begun a romance with Mia’s adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, then about 20, whom he later married. Allen and Mia headed to court for a caustic custody battle over the children they shared: Moses, Dylan, whom they both had also adopted, and their biological son, 4-year-old Satchel, who later changed his name to Ronan and became the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who helped expose the Weinstein scandal. Ronan has remained close to his mother and supported his sister Dylan in her accusations against Allen.

RELATED VIDEO: Dylan Farrow Asks Why Woody Allen Has Been Spared After Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Dylan once again came forward with her allegations in the wake of the #MeToo movement asking why Allen had been spared in the sexual harassment reckoning sweeping Hollywood. Since then, dozens of actors who previously worked with Allen — including Colin Firth, Rachel Brosnahan, Timothée Chalamet, Mira Sorvino and many more — have denounced the director and pledged not to work with him again.

Dylan Farrow and Woody Allen Neilson Barnard/Getty; Rob Kim/Getty

Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him. It might be of interest to take a look at the 60 Minute interview from 1992 and see what you think. https://t.co/QVQIUxImB1 — Diane Keaton (@Diane_Keaton) January 29, 2018

However, others have stood by him. Diane Keaton sent a message of support via Twitter to the actor and director, who often used Keaton as his muse through their decades of working together, including most famously on Annie Hall.

“Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him,” Keaton wrote in January. “It might be of interest to take a look at the 60 Minute interview from 1992 and see what you think.”

Javier Bardem recently told French publication Paris Match that he is “absolutely not” ashamed to have worked with Allen on the 2008 film Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

“If there was evidence that Woody Allen was guilty, then yes, I would have stopped working with him, but I have doubts,” Bardem told the outlet.