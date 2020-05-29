The list of actors who have said they regretted working with Allen includes Colin Firth, Greta Gerwig, Mira Sorvino and Michael Caine

Woody Allen on 'Silly' Actors Denouncing Him: 'Who in the World Is Not Against Child Molestation?'

Woody Allen is criticizing actors who have said they will no longer work with him due to the accusations of sexual abuse made against him by his daughter Dylan, one of his three children with ex Mia Farrow.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the controversial director, 84, shared his opinion of the Hollywood figures who have distanced themselves from him.

“It’s silly. The actors have no idea of the facts and they latch on to some self-serving, public, safe position. Who in the world is not against child molestation?” he said to the publication. “That’s how actors and actresses are, and [denouncing me] became the fashionable thing to do, like everybody suddenly eating kale."

In late 2017, Allen faced resurfaced allegations of abuse by his daughter Dylan, 34, who claimed in a New York Times open letter in 2014 that Allen molested her as a child. Allen has long denied the allegations, which were first reported during his explosive 1992 split from Farrow, with whom he also shares sons Moses and Ronan. The director was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.

Allen has also recently come under fire for his memoir Apropos of Nothing which was dropped by Grand Central Publishing after employees staged a walkout in protest. It was later released by Arcade Publishing.

The director also touched on the negative public opinion surrounding him in the wake of Dylan’s allegations in his interview with The Guardian.

“I assume that for the rest of my life a large number of people will think I was a predator," said the director, who has previously said he plans to continue working until the end of his life.

“Anything I say sounds self-serving and defensive, so it’s best if I just go my way and work.”