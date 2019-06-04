Woody Allen Has a New Film in the Works Starring Christoph Waltz and Gina Gershon

Woody Allen has his next feature set — with Christoph Waltz and Gina Gershon headlining the cast.

The director, 83, is taking his actors to Spain where he will begin shooting in July, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Allen’s film is tentatively titled WASP2019, the outlet reported.

The Annie Hall director’s latest film centers on a married American couple who plan a trip to the San Sebastian Film Festival, where the wife has an affair with a French director and the husband falls in love with a beautiful Spanish woman from the area, according to THR.

Reps for Waltz and Gershon did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

This is Allen’s next feature following his unreleased A Rainy Day in New York, which was dropped by Amazon after previous allegations of abuse by Allen’s daughter Dylan Farrow resurfaced.

Allen — who has repeatedly denied Farrow’s accusations — sued Amazon for $68 million in February, claiming the company was in breach of contract after he signed a four-film agreement with the streaming giant.

Gina Gershon; Woody Allen; Christoph Waltz Araya Diaz/WireImage; Venturelli/WireImage; Carlos Alvarez/Getty

Amazon defended its decision to cut ties with Allen in April in a response to his lawsuit. The company claimed the director “sabotag[ed]” efforts to promote his film by repeatedly weighing in on the #MeToo movement and Farrow’s allegations.

Allen self-released the trailer for A Rainy Day in New York in May on his personal Facebook page.

The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, Jude Law, Liev Schreiber, Diego Luna and Suki Waterhouse, and follows the story of a young couple played by Chalamet and Fanning who travel to New York City for a weekend only to be met with bad weather and a series of adventures.

Chalamet notably distanced himself from the project in January in wake of the #MeToo movement, vowing to donate his salary from the film to three charities. “I am learning that a good role isn’t the only criteria for accepting a job — that has become much clearer to me in the past few months, having witnessed the birth of a powerful movement intent on ending injustice, inequality and above all, silence,” Chalamet wrote on Instagram.

While the film was canceled for release by Amazon Studios, it’ll hit theaters in France on Sept. 18.