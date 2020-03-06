Woody Allen's Controversial Memoir Dropped by Publisher Amid Protests

Image zoom Woody Allen

Woody Allen‘s memoir will no longer be released by Hachette Book Group.

The publisher announced on Friday that the company had decided to drop the controversial director’s autobiography, Apropos of Nothing, just four days after announcing it had purchased the title.

“Hachette Book Group has decided that it will not publish Woody Allen’s memoir,” read a statement from the publisher obtained by PEOPLE.

“The decision to cancel Mr. Allen’s book was a difficult one. At HBG we take our relationships with authors very seriously, and do not cancel books lightly. We have published and will continue to publish many challenging books. As publishers, we make sure every day in our work that different voices and conflicting points of views can be heard,” the statement continued.

“Also, as a company, we are committed to offering a stimulating, supportive and open work environment for all our staff. Over the past few days, HBG leadership had extensive conversations with our staff and others. After listening, we came to the conclusion that moving forward with publication would not be feasible for HBG.”

Allen, 84, has been accused of molesting daughter Dylan Farrow when she was a child, and news of the book deal quickly sparked outrage, including among the Hachette staff.

On Thursday, several staff members at the publishing house’s New York City office held a walkout in protest of the memoir and in solidarity with Ronan and Dylan Farrow.

“We respect and understand the perspective of our employees who have decided to express their concern over the publication of this book,” Hachette said in a statement, according to the Los Angeles Times. “We will engage our staff in a fuller discussion about this at the earliest opportunity.”

Both Dylan and Ronan Farrow have previously spoken out against the publication of Allen’s memoir, which was billed as a “comprehensive account” of his life and originally set to be released on April 7.

“Hachette’s publishing of Woody Allen’s memoir is deeply unsettling to me personally and an utter betrayal of my brother whose brave reporting, capitalized on by Hachette, gave voice to numerous survivors of sexual assault by powerful men,” Dylan, who is the adopted daughter of Allen and former girlfriend Mia Farrow, wrote in statement.

“For the record, I was never contacted by any fact checkers to verify the information in this memoir, demonstrating an egregious abdication of Hachette’s most basic responsibility,” she added, a reference to her brother’s 2019 book Catch and Kill, which was published by Hachette.

In his own statement, Ronan wrote that he “was disappointed to learn” about the news and claimed that Hachette “concealed the decision from me and its own employees while we were working on Catch and Kill — a book about how powerful men, including Woody Allen, avoid accountability for sexual abuse.”

In 2017, the Annie Hall director faced resurfaced allegations of child molestation by his daughter Dylan, who claimed in a New York Times open letter in 2014 that Allen molested her as a child.

Allen has long denied the allegations, which were first reported during his explosive 1992 split from his former girlfriend. The director was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.