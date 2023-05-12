Woody Allen and Wife Soon-Yi Previn Seen Out with Daughter Manzie Tio Allen in New York City

Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn are spending time with their daughter Manzie Tio Allen.

On Thursday, filmmaker Allen, 87, and his wife Previn, 52, were spotted walking with their daughter Manzie Tio, 23, and a man who accompanied the family to the Polo Bar restaurant in New York City.

The Annie Hall director and his wife also share daughter Bechet Dumaine Allen.

Acclaimed filmmaker Allen has long been the subject of controversy over sexual assault allegations brought against him by Dylan Farrow, his daughter with Mia Farrow. Allen has denied the allegations, which were first reported during his explosive 1992 split from Farrow, 78.

The Annie Hall director has been married to Previn since 1997. The couple got together in 1990, when he left Farrow to pursue a relationship with Previn, who is Farrow's adopted daughter with the late Oscar-winning composer André Previn.

Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

In September, the filmmaker denied that he was retiring from the movie industry after he appeared to announce plans to focus on "writing" instead of making movies in an interview with Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia. His last film was the 2020 comedy Rifkin's Festival.

"Woody Allen never said he was retiring, nor did he say he was writing another novel," representatives for the filmmaker said at the time. "He said he was thinking about not making films, as making films that go straight or very quickly to streaming platforms is not so enjoyable for him, as he is a great lover of the cinema experience. Currently, he has no intention of retiring and is very excited to be in Paris shooting his new movie, which will be the 50th."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Multiple outlets reported in February that Allen's next movie, Coup de Chance, was on sale at the European Film Market for international distributors. Variety reported in April that French distributor Metropolitan FilmExport had purchased the movie, though a release date for the film has not yet been determined.

The filmmaker spoke with Alec Baldwin during an Instagram Live in June 2022 about stepping back from filmmaking and revealed that he had "one or two more" films in him, but ultimately he felt the "thrill is gone."

RELATED VIDEO: Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn Slam New HBO Documentary as a 'Hatchet Job Riddled with Falsehoods'

"A lot of the thrill is gone," Allen told Baldwin, 65, of making movies at the time. "Now you do a movie, and you get a couple of weeks in a movie house, and then it goes to streaming or pay-per-view. It's not the same. It's not as enjoyable to me."