'Wonka' Movie: Everything to Know

From the release date to the cast, here’s everything to know about the highly anticipated Wonka movie

By Jillian Pretzel
Published on November 28, 2022 05:49 PM
Wonka
Timothée Chalamet in Wonka (2023). Photo: Wonka Warner Bros. Pictures/Instagram

Willy Wonka fans are in for a sweet treat!

In January 2021, news broke that Warner Brothers was moving forward with plans for a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel: Wonka. The film had already been in development for years, with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them producer David Heyman, and others, signing on back in 2016. This is the third time the studio has adapted Roald Dahl's classic story.

It was later announced that Timothée Chalamet would play the role of young Willy Wonka, marking the first time the heartthrob would sing and dance on film. In October 2021, the actor gave fans a first look at his character in a since-deleted Instagram post, which featured Chalamet in a brown top hat and purple coat. "The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last … 🏭WONKA🍫," He wrote in the caption, a nod to Gene Wilder's line in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

His photo, plus other leaked snaps from the set, sparked social media posts that poked fun at Chalamet's Wonka look. One viral tweet by actor and comedian Ben Schwartz read, "In this one, Wonka f----."

In his October 2022 Vogue UK cover story, Chalamet spoke about the online comments. "You know what's really funny about that is it's so misleading," he said. "This movie is so sincere, it's so joyous."

The Oscar nominee went on to say that he performs seven musical numbers in the film, an exciting challenge for the Dune actor. "I hate to say it, but the dream as an artist is to throw whatever the f--- you want at the wall, you know?" he said. "And I guess what I'm realizing is that one's personal life, one's adult life, can be quite boring and the artist's life can still be extraordinary."

Here's everything to know about the Wonka movie.

What is Wonka about?

Timothée Chalamet is seen as Willy Wonka leaving the ship on the top of a van during filming for the Warner Bros and the Roald Dahl Story Company's upcoming movie 'Wonka' on October 12, 2021, in Lyme Regis, England
Finnbarr Webster/Getty

While plot details for Wonka have yet to be revealed, the upcoming musical will center on a young Willy Wonka before he grows into the legendary chocolatier depicted in Roald Dahl's 1964 children's novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

During CinemaCon in April 2022, fans got a peek into Chalamet's version of the candy maker when Warner Brothers showed the exclusive first footage of the film, featuring Chalamet asking, "Is everybody ready?" and then tap dancing on a table, Variety reported.

According to Deadline, the video ended with Chalamet reading from a candy wrapper: "It's not the chocolate that matters. It's the people you share it with."

Who is in the cast?

Timothée Chalamet, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic ; Jeff Spicer/Getty ; Mike Coppola/Getty

Chalamet, who plays young Willy Wonka in the flick, is joined by other big names like Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson and Olivia Colman. Sally Hawkins plays Wonka's mother.

The film will also feature Jim Carter, Matt Lucas, Calah Lane, Natasha Rothwell and others.

Costar Key spoke about Chalamet's performance to The Hollywood Reporter in November 2022, saying, "There's this wonderful effortlessness about how he plays Wonka." Key also said the actor "drips charisma and a wonderful confidence. He's just a really delicious artist."

Who is directing Wonka?

Paul King attends the British Academy Children's Awards at The Roundhouse on November 22, 2015 in London, England
Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty

Wonka is directed by Paddington alum ​​Paul King, whom Key described as "a delightful human being who has this wonderful, childlike heart," at the premiere of his Hulu series Reboot. "He was the perfect person to direct the project," the actor added.

King wrote the Wonka screenplay with Simon Farnaby and Simon Rich.

Where is Wonka being filmed?

Timothée Chalamet is seen as Willy Wonka during filming for the Warner Bros and the Roald Dahl Story Company's upcoming movie 'Wonka' on October 11, 2021, in Lyme Regis, England
Finnbarr Webster/Getty

In October 2021, Chalamet told TIME that he'd done some recording for the movie at London's iconic Abbey Road studio. In February 2022, Chalamet was photographed filming in Oxford, England.

When will Wonka be released?

Timothee Chalamet Films WONKA In Oxford
Spartacus/SplashNews.com

While the film was originally set to hit theaters on March 17, 2023, Warner Brothers announced at CinemaCon 2022 that Wonka's release date was pushed to Dec. 15, 2023.

Related Articles
Timothee Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet Teases 'Joyous' 'Wonka' Movie, Says He Has 'Seven' Musical Numbers
Wonka
Timothée Chalamet's 'Wonka' Pushed to December 2023 as First Footage Teases Magical, Musical Moments
Timothée Chalamet attends the "Dune" UK Special Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 18, 2021 in London, England.
Timothée Chalamet's West End Debut in Play '4000 Miles' Canceled: Reports
Still from Super Mario Bros Movie Trailer
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie': Everything to Know
When Harry Met Sally Meg Ryan Billy Crystal
The Best Movies on Netflix to Stream Now
Jason Sudeikis in “Ted Lasso” season two, now streaming on AppleTV+
'Ted Lasso' Season 3: Everything to Know
BARBIE Copyright: © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved. Photo Credit: Jaap Buitendijk Caption: MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Everything to Know About the 'Barbie' Movie
Timothée Chalamet films WONKA in Oxford
Timothée Chalamet Seen as Willy Wonka as He Films Upcoming Prequel in England
Timothee Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio
Timothée Chalamet Reveals the Advice Leonardo DiCaprio Gave: 'No Superhero Movies and No Hard Drugs'
Lennie James as Morgan Jones - Fear the Walking Dead, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee - The Walking Dead: Dead City, Nico Tortorella as Felix - The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Terry Crews as Joe - Tales of the Walking Dead
A Complete Guide to Every 'Walking Dead' Spin-Off Show
THE SANTA CLAUSE, Eric Lloyd, Tim Allen, 1994, ©Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection
The Best Christmas Movies to Stream on Disney+ in 2022
Happiest Season - 2020
The Best Christmas Movies to Stream on Hulu in 2022
Alien Xmas, Elf Day, A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
The Best Kids' Christmas Movies to Stream
a christmas story
See What Peter Billingsley, Melinda Dillon and the Cast of A Christmas Story Are Up to Now
Danny DeVito poses for a portrait to promote the film, "Wiener-Dog", during the Sundance Film Festival
Danny DeVito's Life in Photos
Transformers - rise of the beasts
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts': Everything to Know