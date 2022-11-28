'Wonka' Movie: Everything to Know

Willy Wonka fans are in for a sweet treat!

In January 2021, news broke that Warner Brothers was moving forward with plans for a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel: Wonka. The film had already been in development for years, with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them producer David Heyman, and others, signing on back in 2016. This is the third time the studio has adapted Roald Dahl's classic story.

It was later announced that Timothée Chalamet would play the role of young Willy Wonka, marking the first time the heartthrob would sing and dance on film. In October 2021, the actor gave fans a first look at his character in a since-deleted Instagram post, which featured Chalamet in a brown top hat and purple coat. "The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last … 🏭WONKA🍫," He wrote in the caption, a nod to Gene Wilder's line in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

His photo, plus other leaked snaps from the set, sparked social media posts that poked fun at Chalamet's Wonka look. One viral tweet by actor and comedian Ben Schwartz read, "In this one, Wonka f----."

In his October 2022 Vogue UK cover story, Chalamet spoke about the online comments. "You know what's really funny about that is it's so misleading," he said. "This movie is so sincere, it's so joyous."

The Oscar nominee went on to say that he performs seven musical numbers in the film, an exciting challenge for the Dune actor. "I hate to say it, but the dream as an artist is to throw whatever the f--- you want at the wall, you know?" he said. "And I guess what I'm realizing is that one's personal life, one's adult life, can be quite boring and the artist's life can still be extraordinary."

Here's everything to know about the Wonka movie.

What is Wonka about?

Finnbarr Webster/Getty

While plot details for Wonka have yet to be revealed, the upcoming musical will center on a young Willy Wonka before he grows into the legendary chocolatier depicted in Roald Dahl's 1964 children's novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

During CinemaCon in April 2022, fans got a peek into Chalamet's version of the candy maker when Warner Brothers showed the exclusive first footage of the film, featuring Chalamet asking, "Is everybody ready?" and then tap dancing on a table, Variety reported.

According to Deadline, the video ended with Chalamet reading from a candy wrapper: "It's not the chocolate that matters. It's the people you share it with."

Who is in the cast?

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic ; Jeff Spicer/Getty ; Mike Coppola/Getty

Chalamet, who plays young Willy Wonka in the flick, is joined by other big names like Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson and Olivia Colman. Sally Hawkins plays Wonka's mother.

The film will also feature Jim Carter, Matt Lucas, Calah Lane, Natasha Rothwell and others.

Costar Key spoke about Chalamet's performance to The Hollywood Reporter in November 2022, saying, "There's this wonderful effortlessness about how he plays Wonka." Key also said the actor "drips charisma and a wonderful confidence. He's just a really delicious artist."

Who is directing Wonka?

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty

Wonka is directed by Paddington alum ​​Paul King, whom Key described as "a delightful human being who has this wonderful, childlike heart," at the premiere of his Hulu series Reboot. "He was the perfect person to direct the project," the actor added.

King wrote the Wonka screenplay with Simon Farnaby and Simon Rich.

Where is Wonka being filmed?

Finnbarr Webster/Getty

In October 2021, Chalamet told TIME that he'd done some recording for the movie at London's iconic Abbey Road studio. In February 2022, Chalamet was photographed filming in Oxford, England.

When will Wonka be released?

Spartacus/SplashNews.com

While the film was originally set to hit theaters on March 17, 2023, Warner Brothers announced at CinemaCon 2022 that Wonka's release date was pushed to Dec. 15, 2023.