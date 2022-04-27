Timothée Chalamet's Wonka Pushed to December 2023 as First Footage Teases Magical, Musical Moments

Wonka will premiere in theaters on Dec. 15, 2023, Warner Bros. Pictures announced at CinemaCon, showing the first footage from the film

Wonka is poised to sweeten up the 2023 holiday season.

The musical fantasy film starring Timothée Chalamet as the titular candy man has been pushed to Dec. 15, 2023, after originally being slated for a March 17, 2023, release, Warner Bros. Pictures announced Tuesday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A short sizzle reel showcased a few magical, musical moments from the upcoming Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel tale, which will feature Chalamet, 26, singing and dancing as Willy Wonka.

"Is everybody ready?" Wonka says at the beginning of the footage, according to The Hollywood Reporter, before several musical scenes play out.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Timothée Chalamet films WONKA in Oxford Timothée Chalamet films Wonka (2023) | Credit: Spartacus/Splash

Variety reports that clips show Chalamet tap dancing on a table, as well as peeks at costars Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Keegan-Michael Key and Olivia Colman — plus a Golden Ticket.

"It's not the chocolate that matters," Wonka reads from a candy wrapper at the end of the reel, according to Deadline. "It's the people you share it with."

"The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last … 🏭WONKA🍫," he wrote in his Instagram caption — a clear nod to the line spoken by Gene Wilder in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

RELATED VIDEO: Remembering Gene Wilder's Best Movie Moments

Willy Wonka, the character created by author Roald Dahl, has previously been portrayed on the big screen by the late Wilder in 1971 classic and Johnny Depp in the 2005 Tim Burton adaptation. Unrelated to this project, Netflix is also working on a "series based on the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" with Oscar-winner Taika Waititi.

In July 2021, stars of the original Willy Wonka movie musical told PEOPLE they were excited to see the new iteration as they celebrated the first film's 50th anniversary.

"As Julie [Dawn Cole] likes to say, 'There's room for all of us. We can all play well together in the sandbox,' " Peter Ostrum, who played Charlie Bucket, said at the time. "And the prequel will shed more light on early Wonka."

"But again, there's been so many different versions of Willy Wonka, be it on Broadway, opera, a pinball machine … you can't kill the Willy Wonka story," he added. "So all of it is good. It's a great story. And people enjoy whatever different version they're watching; it's fun to watch. So I think we're all looking forward to the prequel."