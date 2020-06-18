Gal Gadot returns as Wonder Woman in the first clip of Zack Snyder's Justice League, out on HBO Max in 2021

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman Returns and Meets a New Enemy in Clip of Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Wonder Woman is meeting one of DC's greatest villains.

Gal Gadot returns to her superheroine in the first clip of HBO Max's Zack Snyder's Justice League.

In the clip, Wonder Woman approaches a mural of the supervillain Darkseid, one of Superman's adversaries. Darkseid was originally intended to be Snyder's main villain in the film before he was replaced by Joss Whedon with Steppenwolf, one of Darkseid's minions. Whedon took over for Snyder on the 2017 film after he stepped down following the death of his daughter.

After Wonder Woman views the mural, the clip cuts to the aforementioned villain on the planet Apokolips where he gathers a massive army.

In May, Snyder revealed his long-awaited, and long-hoped-for, version of the film would be released on HBO's new streaming site next year and thanking fans for their relentless campaign for #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.

"I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality," said Snyder.

"Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes. Well, the fans have asked, and we are thrilled to finally deliver. At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack’s ultimate vision for this film in 2021," said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer.

The previously released version of the film drew criticism for its disjointed tone, with Whedon's reshoots leaning into his comedic roots while Snyder takes a more dramatic approach to his work.