Wonder Woman Director Patty Jenkins Criticizes Streaming Services' 'Fake'-Looking Movies

“I make movies for the big-screen experience,” the director said during a CinemaCon panel

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has shared her stance on box office movies debuting on streaming services this year, a change many studios have made amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Aren't you seeing it? All of the films that streaming services are putting out, I'm sorry, they look like fake movies to me," Jenkins, 50, said during a CinemaCon panel on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times reported. "I don't hear about them, I don't read about them. It's not working as a model for establishing legendary greatness.

The director continued, "I don't think [Wonder Woman 1984] plays the same on streaming, ever. I'm not a fan of day-and-date and I hope to avoid it forever."

Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot | Credit: JB Lacroix/WireImage

Wonder Woman 1984 was originally set to debut in theaters this past summer before the coronavirus pandemic forced Warner Bros. to delay its release. The sequel to the 2017 original film was finally released on Dec. 25 in select theaters as well as on HBO Max.

During CinemaCon, Jenkins said, "I make movies for the big-screen experience."

She also said that although she "likes working with Netflix for television," she "wouldn't make a movie there or any streaming service with those terms."

"It's hard to market a movie when it has a limited run," the director said.

'Wonder Woman 1984' Gal Gadot in 'Wonder Woman 1984' | Credit: WARNER BROS/Moviestore/Shutterstock

In September 2020, Jenkins was the one to announce that Wonder Woman 1984 was once again pushed back. At the time, she asserted her desire to have it premiere in theatres.

"First and foremost let me say how much Gal [Gadot] and I love all our devoted Wonder Woman fans around the world, and your excitement for WW84 couldn't make us happier or more eager for you to see the movie," she said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

The director added, "Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I'm hopeful you won't mind waiting just a little bit longer. With the new date on Christmas Day, we can't wait to spend the holidays with you!"

After its release, Warner Bros. revealed that the film's streaming service debut "broke records and exceeded our expectations" — and that HBO Max's viewership was over three times its typical amount for that Friday.

"During these very difficult times, it was nice to give families the option of enjoying this uplifting film at home, where theater viewing wasn't an option," said Andy Forssell, executive vice president and general manager, WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer.

