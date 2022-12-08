'Wonder Woman 3' 'Not Moving Forward' Despite Gal Gadot Saying She 'Can't Wait' to Make Film (Reports)

The future of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman seems to be in jeopardy as multiple outlets report that new DC Studios leadership decided not to move forward with the character's third standalone film.

In October, The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran were announced as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, formerly known as DC Films.

As they steer the ship for the future of DC's superhero franchises on film and television, it's been reported their visions aren't aligned with Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins: On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter, citing multiple sources, said the execs shot down her script treatment for a third movie, a followup to 2020's Wonder Woman 1984.

According to multiple sources, THR reports that Wonder Woman 3 is "not moving forward" at the moment with Jenkins' ideas for a sequel. (Variety, Deadline and IndieWire also published similar reports.)

The outlets added that Gunn and Safran have a meeting soon with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav to pitch their map for the future of DC Studios. It's unclear whether that means a complete reboot with new castings, or just a different direction with existing cast members, report the outlets.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Gadot, 37, who was cast as Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, nine years ago this week, wrote on Instagram days before the reports broke that she "can't wait to share her next chapter" of the character with fans. She debuted as the character in 2016's Batman v. Superman opposite Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill.

Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984 (2020). WARNER BROS/Moviestore/Shutterstock

She added, "I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans. The most amazing, warm, loving fans in the world. I'm still pinching myself to see if I will wake up."

Warner Bros. announced back in December 2020 that another Wonder Woman sequel was in the works that will "conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy."

Earlier this week, the studio confirmed that it moved up the theatrical release date one week of the already-filmed Ezra Miller The Flash movie. It now comes out June 16. Back in August, the debuts of other DC films Shazam!: Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom were delayed to March 17 and Dec. 25, 2023, respectively.

The already filmed Batgirl movie, that reportedly cost $90 million to make, was canceled by Warner Bros. in August, much to the surprise and dismay of the cast and crew who spoke out against the decision.

News of restructuring within DC also comes after Superman actor Cavill said on Instagram that he would reprise the role after making a cameo in Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam movie that came out in October. "Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded," he told fans on social media. No official announcement has been made on future Man of Steel movies. Affleck's Batman shows up in the upcoming Flash movie.